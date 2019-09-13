WWE News: Hall Of Famer Discusses Possibility Of Full-Time Return

After hosting a well-received contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman on last week’s Monday Night Raw, many within the WWE Universe have wanted to see “Stone Cold” Steve Austin brought back into the fold on a long-term basis.

While chances of the Hall of Famer stepping into the squared circle for one more match are highly unlikely, Austin is still an entertaining personality who could bring other elements to WWE’s television product. Unfortunately for fans who want to see the legend given a more prominent role in WWE, however, he isn’t entirely open to the idea.

During an interview with TV Insider, the “Texas Rattlesnake” was asked about returning full-time. The former multi-time world champion said that he’s always up for participating in WWE shows if he’s available and the reasoning makes sense. However, he believes that WWE should focus on their contemporary stars.

“I want the current superstars to have all the television time, but if I can go out there and give someone a rub. Or if I can get out there in front of a crowd that is still around when I was still active who want to see me again, that’s a cool feeling too.”

Austin also opened up about why he’s been appearing on WWE television more frequently this year. According to the Hall of Famer, however, there’s been no specific reason as to why he’s been more involved in the televised product of late.

“It’s just something that is happening. It’s not like I’m going to go back on the road full-time or anything. It’s some good opportunities. It makes sense TV-wise, business-wise. I’m there to lend a hand or help out as much as I can.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it is believed that WWE brought Austin back this past Monday in a bid to increase ticket sales for the show. The company has struggled to fill arenas in recent months, while television ratings have slumped as a result of subpar storylines and the inconsistent booking of superstars.

It will take more than Austin returning to WWE on a regular basis to fix the problems with the product, but he can play a big role in providing entertaining television if he ever does return on a permanent basis.

In the past, he served as an on screen Monday Night Raw authority figure which saw him become the red brand’s sheriff, so it’s not as if he hasn’t been used in a long-term non-wrestling capacity before.