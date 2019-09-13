‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Ashley Alexiss Bursts Out Of Floral Bikini Top In The Persian Gulf

Ashley Alexiss’ most recent Instagram share has her follower all hot and bothered.

The brunette bombshell is known for showing off her sexy, fuller figure on social media and just about everything that she shares with fans earns her a ton of attention. The stunner has already racked up a following of over 1.8 million on Instagram alone and that number continues to climb on a daily basis. In the most recent photo that was shared with her followers, Ashley makes a splash in the Persian Gulf.

In the gorgeous new photo, the model stands in blue water that hits at her thigh. She wears her long, highlighted locks down and slightly waved while also sporting a little bit of makeup for the occasion. The model covers the majority of her face with a pair of big, black glasses and accessorizes the beachside look with a few rings on her fingers.

Her killer curves take center stage in the sexy photo as she spills out of a tiny triangle top that barely even contains her assets. On the bottom, she wears a mismatched black bikini while her tanned tummy is also on display. Since the sexy shot went live on her account, it’s earned the model a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 11,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.

Many of Ashley’s fans commented on the post to gush over her amazing figure while countless others let her know that they were jealous of her trip. A few more fans were floored by the photo and had no words, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“Madam u are so beautiful,” one fan commented with a smiley face emoji.

“Wow looking so beautiful gorgeous,” another chimed in.

“This is the best picture yet!!!!! Better than the dress on the terrace in front of the Eiffel Tower,” one more fan raved.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Ashley seems to be having a great time traveling the world and sharing photos for her loyal fans. In one of her more recent photos that was shared for her army of followers, Ashley sizzles in a shot that was taken at the sand dunes of Doha. In the photo, she rocks a grey t-shirt as well as a pair of distressed jeans that hit at her ankles. Once again, she wears her long locks down and curled and holds a bird in her hand.

Even though the look is not as sexy as most of her images, this one earned her a lot of attention with over 19,000 likes.