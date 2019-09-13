Charli XCX Celebrates New Album Release With Completely Nude Photo

Charli XCX released her first album in five years, Charli, and is relieved it’s out.
XCX shared a photo from the album’s photoshoot to her Instagram where she appears completely naked with a silver graphic going across her body and on her face. The shot is very similar to the album cover, but Charli isn’t looking directly into the camera lens on the artwork.
In her caption, she mentioned that she is very happy the album has finally been released and that everyone can now hear it. She revealed the album consists of topics about love, relationships, and partying, but also her mental health and insecurities. She stated that it’s her most personal release to date and thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the years.
Within an hour, the post racked up over 73,000 likes, proving to have resonated with her 3.4 million Instagram followers.
“Sis, you really went tf off w this album. We do not deserve!!!!” one user wrote.
“It’s wonderful. I don’t know what a lot of us would have done without you these past few years. Grateful to have you doing what you do!!!” another mentioned.
“Best album of the year FIGHT ME,” a third shared.
“Album of the year already,” a fourth fan insisted.
“I don’t know if I’ll listen to anything else again,” a fifth follower commented.
???? ANGELS! My brand new album Charli is out now. Of course, I am so proud of this body of work and I am so happy you can now listen to it in full! Link in bio! This is my most personal album yet. I discuss love, relationships and partying – as usual – but this is the first time I’ve really opened up about my mental health, my insecurities and my need to try and find connections with people whilst at the same time continuing to feel so isolated. Through my friends and my collaborators I’ve found a way to connect and communicate. So thank you to every producer, artist and mixer on this album – Charli would be nothing without all of you. Thank you for sharing your talent, your words and your visions with me. I truly believe this collection of artists and producers have something to SAY. they are powerful and bold and anything but vague. I adore you all. Thank you for trusting me. The best way to listen to this album is LOUD. Ideally driving in a car at night or at a house party (but really – make sure it’s LOUD)!!! Ok, before I end this epically long caption – I just wanna say, thank you so much to all of you guys reading this – the angels, the fans, my supporters. Thank you for allowing me to grow into the human and artist I truly am. Thank you for understanding my quirks and oddities. Thank you for allowing me to be me. I couldn’t have got here without you. I love you all. Finally, I would like to dedicate this album to @billy_clayton. We love you forever billy. ????
Released via Atlantic Records, the album contains 15 tracks and 14 collaborations.
The full tracklist is as follows:
- “Next Level”
- “Gone” featuring Christine and the Queens
- “Cross You Out” featuring Sky Ferreira
- “1999” featuring Troye Sivan
- “Click” featuring Kim Petras and Tommy Cash
- “Warm” featuring Haim
- “Thoughts”
- “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo
- “White Mercedes”
- “Silver Cross”
- “I Don’t Wanna Know”
- “Official”
- “Shake It” featuring Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, and Pabllo Vittar
- “February 2017” featuring Clairo and Yaeji
- “2099” featuring Troye Sivan
So far, the album has received a lot of praise from critics, achieving an average score of 82 out of 100 based on seven reviews, per Metacritic.
To promote the album, she will embark on her own tour, which is set to visit two continents. It will start on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will go across North America. The second leg will visit Europe in October. Previously, The Inquisitr reported the “After The Afterparty” hitmaker telling her fans to go see her “a**” on tour while flashing her booty on stage.
On Spotify, she currently has over 15 million monthly listeners. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Blame It On Your Love” featuring American songstress Lizzo.
To stay up to date with Charli XCX, follow her Instagram account.