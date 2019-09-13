Charli XCX Celebrates New Album Release With Completely Nude Photo

Charli XCX released her first album in five years, Charli, and is relieved it’s out.

XCX shared a photo from the album’s photoshoot to her Instagram where she appears completely naked with a silver graphic going across her body and on her face. The shot is very similar to the album cover, but Charli isn’t looking directly into the camera lens on the artwork.

In her caption, she mentioned that she is very happy the album has finally been released and that everyone can now hear it. She revealed the album consists of topics about love, relationships, and partying, but also her mental health and insecurities. She stated that it’s her most personal release to date and thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the years.

Within an hour, the post racked up over 73,000 likes, proving to have resonated with her 3.4 million Instagram followers.

“Sis, you really went tf off w this album. We do not deserve!!!!” one user wrote.

“It’s wonderful. I don’t know what a lot of us would have done without you these past few years. Grateful to have you doing what you do!!!” another mentioned.

“Best album of the year FIGHT ME,” a third shared.

“Album of the year already,” a fourth fan insisted.

“I don’t know if I’ll listen to anything else again,” a fifth follower commented.

Released via Atlantic Records, the album contains 15 tracks and 14 collaborations.

The full tracklist is as follows:

“Next Level” “Gone” featuring Christine and the Queens “Cross You Out” featuring Sky Ferreira “1999” featuring Troye Sivan “Click” featuring Kim Petras and Tommy Cash “Warm” featuring Haim “Thoughts” “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo “White Mercedes” “Silver Cross” “I Don’t Wanna Know” “Official” “Shake It” featuring Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, and Pabllo Vittar “February 2017” featuring Clairo and Yaeji “2099” featuring Troye Sivan

So far, the album has received a lot of praise from critics, achieving an average score of 82 out of 100 based on seven reviews, per Metacritic.

To promote the album, she will embark on her own tour, which is set to visit two continents. It will start on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will go across North America. The second leg will visit Europe in October. Previously, The Inquisitr reported the “After The Afterparty” hitmaker telling her fans to go see her “a**” on tour while flashing her booty on stage.

On Spotify, she currently has over 15 million monthly listeners. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Blame It On Your Love” featuring American songstress Lizzo.

To stay up to date with Charli XCX, follow her Instagram account.