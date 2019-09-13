Here’s How Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Felt About Kim Meeting Up With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly turning the other cheek after her sister Kim was photographed with her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson in New York City.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Thompson joined Kim and her friends Jonathan Cheban, Simon Huck and La La Anthony for dinner in the Big Apple during fashion week. The group attended Milos in the city on Wednesday, September 11. The photos came as a shock to fans of the Kardashian-Jenners, due to the fact that Thompson has seemingly been on the outs with the family for months.

Hollywood Life reports that the Good American CEO was well aware of the outing between her ex and her sister. Although the outing was reportedly captured by both paparazzi and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras, Khloe reportedly didn’t have anything negative to say about the two’s time together. A source shared with the outlet that betrayal was the last thing on Khloe’s mind when she heard of the reunion. She reportedly felt that the outing was another way to show that she and Tristan will always be connected by having their daughter, True, together.

“Khloe and Tristan have made a lot of strides in their relationship so she’s got no issue with Kim being friendly towards him,” the source said. ” “She knows that Kim is being that way out of respect for her and True and she appreciates that.”

Additionally, Khloe was aware of Tristan’s whereabouts and didn’t mind that he was spending time at Fashion Week without her or their daughter.

“She is very happy to be spending the week at home in LA with True.” the source added. “Being a mom is Khloe’s top focus at the moment, she has wanted this for so long and she is not taking one second for granted. She is very happy right now.”

Khloe and Tristan ended their relationship for good back in February after three years together. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was allegedly spotted kissing Jordyn Woods at an LA party. At the time, Jordyn was the best friend of Kylie Jenner, and was reportedly close with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. Jordyn later confirmed that Tristan did kiss her on the lips, but he has yet to publicly confirm details regarding their relationship.

The Khloe-Tristan saga will reportedly continue to unfold as KUWTK returns to E! for a new season. The season premiere, which aired on Sunday, September 8, shows Khloe’s reservations back then in terms of Tristan attending True’s first birthday party. Khloe reportedly shared in her confessional that she struggled with if she made the “right choice” by inviting her ex to the party.