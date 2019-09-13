‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns In Tight Jeans, Off-The-Shoulder Shirt & Dagger Stilettos

Chelsea Houska’s style is on-point. The Teen Mom 2 star might have leggings and Uggs as her trademark as she runs after her kids on the MTV franchise, but this famous redhead is one fashionista. Chelsea has been steadily filling her Instagram stories with reminders that she helps Lauribelles out, with the star often seen wearing the affordable clothing brand’s trendy apparel as she delivers content to help the label flourish.

Chelsea has appeared in a rare snap that fans likely didn’t even notice existed. Lauribelles’ Instagram page posted a photo of the 28-year-old earlier this week, with Chelsea looking absolutely stunning.

The photo showed Chelsea shot outdoors in what appeared to be a walled area. The star was snapped between white and segmented walls around her. The cameras took her in from head to toe. Style-wise, this look was likely one that will go down as one of Chelsea’s best. Chelsea was seen in a tight and frayed pair of jeans boasting an acid-wash finish that showcased Chelsea’s killer legs. This mom didn’t opted for frumpy footwear. The star paired her jeans with dagger-high stiletto heels with a pointed-toe finish. The look was completed by an off-the-shoulder shirt in white with dark spots.

Chelsea was rocking her trademark fiery locks, with dark shades adding some glam. The star posed for her photo with one hand on her waist and a head looking sideways.

Lauribelle’s Instagram account has just over 100,000 followers. Engagement on the page is, therefore, somewhat lower than on Chelsea’s own Instagram, where over 5 million individuals await the star’s updates. The photo did garner likes, though, with over 4,900 clocked in the space of three days.

Chelsea has appeared in other images on the brand’s page, although the snaps of Chelsea rocking Lauribelles’ merch aren’t too frequent.

Loading...

Chelsea might act as an influencer with this brand, but this hard-hitting businesswoman has her own gig going on. Together with husband Cole DeBoer, Chelsea her a collaboration with clothing retailer Itzy Ritzy. This couple’s merch appears to be popular – popularity from the franchise’s faces’ products isn’t always guaranteed, with The Inquisitr recently reporting immense backlash to former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ newly-launched JE Cosmetics brand.

Chelsea shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant one decade ago. She then went onto become a core member of Teen Mom 2. Chelsea and her husband are raising the two children they welcomed, plus the daughter she welcomed back as a teenager.