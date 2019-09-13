Kim Kardashian Lookalike Kami Osman Gets Steamy On Instagram In Tiny Orange Bikini

Kim Kardashian doppelganger Kami Osman turned the temperature up on Instagram when she uploaded a photo of herself in a tiny orange string bikini. The fact that she was in a hot tub when the photo was taken only added extra steam to the already sultry image.

However, it looks like Kami’s time in the hot tub was very brief. In fact, the model confessed in her caption that she does not even like these spas very much. She wrote that they make her nauseous.

Kami asked her fans if they felt the same way as she does. While some answered the question, many commenters focused on complimenting her physical beauty.

“Looking like a meal cooking in a pot. Haha,” wrote one infatuated admirer.

More than one person compared her to a celestial being.

“Wow, a goddess,” wrote one fan.

“A raving shape of goddess,” another added.

A lot of people filled their comments with flurries of heart-eye and fire emojis, social media indicators revealing intense admiration.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kami’s resemblance to Kim Kardashian has not only brought her Instagram fame but mainstream celebrity opportunities as well.

The 24-year-old bombshell popped up in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and has done interviews with media outlets about her physical similarity to the reality TV superstar.

In a 2015 interview with Elle Magazine, she claimed she does not believe she looks a lot like Kim. She added that people started pointing out their similar features when she was in her teens.

“I personally do not see that much resemblance with Kim Kardashian in myself,” she said. “I believe it is the long dark hair, almond eyes and olive skin tone, skinny face which makes us alike. But I first started getting comments on it when I was 15 years old.

She added that the resemblance had led to some pretty hilarious encounters with the general public.

“I remember even in Las Vegas one girl chased after me from Barneys and wanted to tell me how I look like Kim but a skinny version, and wanted to take a selfie.”

Kami also told Elle that she hoped to translate her social media fame into a career in the entertainment industry as an actress-singer. Her Instagram bio doesn’t mention that she looks like Kim. Instead, it describes her as a singer and a songwriter. There’s also a highlight on her page about her music containing clips of her working in the studio while practicing her craft.

But her main page is filled with alluring photos that would likely make most people familiar with Kim Kardashan do a double-take.