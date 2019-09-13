‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Bursts Out Of Bikini & Is Covered By Gold Chains

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is known as one of the hottest women on the planet, and her latest Instagram emphasized once more why she has earned that title. In honor of FriYay, the stunner donned a white bikini that left all her incredible curves on display.

The brunette beauty manages to combine both a beautiful face with an absolutely incredible body. Her killer figure has the impressive measurements of 38-25-42 inches, a feat which has earned her the title of the “Russian Kim Kardashian.” It has also earned her incredible social media fame, and her fandom currently stands at over ten million followers.

Her platform has accordingly made her an attractive model for advertisers, and clothing company Fashion Nova has jumped at the opportunity to work with the buxom brunette.

It has no doubt been successful for both parties, as Anastasiya has posted several Fashion Nova bikinis over the course of the summer, with this little white number the latest.

In the picture, the Miami transplant is sitting at the top of some stone steps, leaning backwards so that the wind sweeps back her hair. Her bikini top features a low scoop, and seems to struggle to contain her ample assets. Gold decorative chains lay gently across her chest, hugging every curve of her cleavage.

Though most of the chains are resting around her bosom, one playfully rests at her bellybutton, drawing attention to her tiny waist.

Anastasiya’s bikini bottoms likewise seem almost too small, as her derriere bulges out on full display. The curve of her pert posterior is all skin, and Anastasiya poses angled to show off her long legs.

The upload earned over 14,000 likes and nearly 300 comments within just 15 minutes, which alone shows just show popular the Russian stunner is.

“Baby you’re gorgeous,” gushed fellow Instagram model Amanda Trivias, adding a heart-eye emoji to emphasize her point.

“Queen of dreams,” sighed another, also using the heart-eye emoji as well as three red hearts and a rose.

“Beauty above description,” concluded another, with a bikini, rose, and pink heart emoji.

Though Anastasiya regularly earns heaps of praise for her figure, it wasn’t always the case. In fact, she was originally turned down from modeling due to her curvy figure.

However, thanks to her dedication and hard work, the stunner is clearly thriving. In addition to a contract with Fashion Nova, she also has started posting pictures advertising for Blue Body Brazil. Her post yesterday in collaboration with the brand showed some serious sideboob in a bodysuit that nearly sent Instagram into a frenzy, as covered by The Inquisitr.