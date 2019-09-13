Kim Kardashian Steps Out In The Shortest Skirt Ever While Flaunting Cleavage In Unbuttoned Top

Kim Kardashian set New York City on fire this week when she was spotted hitting the town in a tiny little miniskirt and a revealing blouse. The Daily Mail reports that the reality star was seen sipping champagne as she left her hotel and headed to Saks.

Kim is currently in NYC for Fashion Week, and she showed off her own fashion sense when she was photographed by the paparazzi on Thursday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flaunted her hourglass figure in a tiny silver miniskirt by Versace. The garment — which showcased Kim’s curvy hips and lean legs — hugged her curves tightly and boasted a black lace element at the hem.

The mother-of-four paired the skirt with a long-sleeved black blouse, which she left mostly unbuttoned in order to showcase her massive cleavage. The top also put Kim’s tiny waist on full display.

Kardashian wore her long, dark hair slicked back into a bun behind her head. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a smokey eye shadow, and dramatic eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude glossy lip color to complete the glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian has been slaying her fashion looks as of late, and recently turned heads in The Big Apple when she was spotted wearing a disco-inspired silver shirt and black pants.

People Magazine reports that Kim’s flawless figure doesn’t come easy, and that the reality star works her butt off in the gym to achieve her stunning hourglass curves.

Kim recently revealed that she works out every single day, and that she really focuses on weight training.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ she says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim dished to E! last year.

“I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” she added.

Kim Kardashian’s workout videos and her latest fashion looks can be seen on her Instagram page for all who can’t get enough of the Hollywood glam girl.