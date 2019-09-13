Kylie Jenner Bursts Out Of Soaking Wet Red Bra In Close-Up ‘Playboy’ Pic Blowing Instagram’s Mind

Kylie Jenner’s cleavage is driving Instagram wild. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been putting her curves on display for famous magazine Playboy, per The Inquisitr, with a photo of the 22-year-old naked with boyfriend Travis Scott already sending fans into somewhat of a meltdown. While that snap delivered Kylie nude in a cowboy hat, today’s content has proven just as racy, but a little more covered up.

Kylie’s photo today came as a close-up. The makeup mogul hadn’t shown her face, but she offered her fans plenty to look at. The star appeared in soaking wet and red lingerie, with her cleavage spilling out of a sexy and lacy bra. The mother of one’s chest was also bathed in natural sunlight, with the rays and water droplets likely further drawing the eye. Hints of matching panties were visible as Kylie appeared to stand outdoors. The image made plenty of references to Playboy as the magazine’s name was printed in white across the top of the photo. Kylie was also seen wearing the magazine’s famous bunny logo in necklace form.

Kylie’s caption mentioned Travis, the magazine, plus her photographer.

Instagram seems to have exploded, and in very little time. Kylie’s photo managed to rack up over 500,000 likes in under 10 minutes. The same time frame brought over 3,200 fans into the post’s comments section.

“Iconic calling it now,” one fan wrote.

“AHHHH, my heart can’t handle” was another comment.

“Fire,” another fan wrote.

Countless other replies came in sending the star the thumbs-up, with fans appearing to dig everything about the photo.

Kylie’s recent social media activity has been very mixed. The star recently appeared in a promotional video for big sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear line, with fans seeing Kylie flaunting her curves in a black bodysuit from the new range. Kylie has also been keeping promotion for her 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics line strong, with a video for the makeup brand appearing on the brunette’s Instagram this week. Likewise going down the promotional route have been posts dedicated to Kylie’s 2019-founded Kylie Skin brand.

Of course, Kylie’s social media also includes her life as a mother to 1-year-old daughter Stormi: This popular toddler regularly appears on her mother’s feed. Kylie has also included some other famous faces on her Instagram this month, with a snap showing her posing with mom Kris Jenner and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Kylie has 146 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should give her account a follow.