WWE Rumors: New ‘SmackDown Live’ Announce Team Revealed

With the upcoming WWE draft in October, Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT will have their own specific rosters allocated to them. When the changes are final, there will be little room for superstars to move between shows as they do at the moment per the “Wild Card Rule.” The idea is to make every show feel unique and give more stars opportunities to shine on television. However, it’s not just the wrestlers who will be exclusive to specific shows.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that WWE is set to switch up their announce teams as well. As noted in the report, Renne Young has reportedly been tapped to feature on SmackDown Live as Fox officials hold her in high regard. According to a new rumor, though, she might not be sitting behind the announcer’s table after all.

According to WrestleVotes, via Wrestling Inc. Corey Graves will co-host SmackDown Live alongside Michael Cole. The pair have worked together on Monday Night Raw for a few years now, while Graves has pulled double duty in recent months by featuring on the SmackDown Live as well.

The report doesn’t state what WWE’s official plans for Young are, though it’s being reported that Fox want the 33-year-old to host their Tuesday night studio show on FS1. There has also been talk of WWE reverting back to a two-person booth, as opposed to the three-seater one that’s been synonymous with every show in recent years.

The Wrestling Inc. report also states that Vic Joseph — who currently calls the action on 205 Live — will be promoted to Monday Night Raw as the leading announcer. Joseph is a rising star, and bringing him to the red brand will make for a refreshing change of pace.

There’s been no word about where Tom Phillips and and Byron Saxton will end up yet, but Nigel McGuiness, Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix will reportedly remain on NXT.

One commentator who could be left in the cold, however, is Aiden English. Rusev’s former tag team partner has impressed as part of the 205 Live announce team since his feud with the “Bulgarian Brute” ended months ago.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the weekly Cruiserweight show will be cancelled and the performers will compete on NXT instead. Perhaps English’s future will involve him returning to the squared circle, but it’d be a waste of his talent if WWE doesn’t make use of his announcing abilities in some capacity as well.