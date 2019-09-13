Rihanna Wants To Collaborate With Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, & Cardi B

Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York last night.

As always, the “Don’t Stop The Music” hitmaker looked stunning in a black velvet gown, which Hollywood Life reported. She owned a red lip and her dark hair up which looked very elegant on the star.

Many big names were a part of the evening as it was hosted by Seth Meyers and DJ Khaled and Pharrell Williams both performed.

Rihanna did press on the night and stated in an interview that she would love to work with Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, and “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B.

“Lizzo is on the top of my list. Gwen Stefani. I LOVE Cardi B and of course, a ton of guys,” the “Love On The Brain” songstress revealed.

The Inquisitr previously reported Rihanna announcing she would love to work with Lizzo after her Savage X Fenty show during New York Fashion week which had Twitter very excited.

The more RiRi talks about her new music, the more social media gets hyped for the new material.

“Yaaasss omg Rihanna ft. Cardi b omfffgg #1 for 1938577297 weeks,” one user tweeted with multiple flame emoji.

“Taste jumped out with Lizzo and Gwen,” another shared.

“GWEN STEFANI YES PLEASE,” a third mentioned passionately in capital letters.

Rihanna is no stranger to huge collaborations as she has teamed up with the likes of Drake, Calvin Harris, Shakira, and Jay Z to name a few.

Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016 and has kept fans waiting for more since.

According to Billboard, Rihanna has achieved 14 No. 1 singles, 31 top 10 hits, and a total of 61 songs on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, making her one of music’s biggest names.

Names come and go, but it seems the “Pon De Replay” entertainer has found a way to stay relevant for all these years. Some may say that collaborating with other successful names is a way to maintain your success.

Lizzo, who is one of 2019’s biggest breakout stars, got her first No. 1 single in the U.S. this year with “Truth Hurts” and became one of the few black females to get a chart-topping hit this decade, per The Inquisitr. She released her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, and got nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards.

Gwen Stefani has maintained being relevant by being a judge on The Voice and continuing to perform her hits. The “Baby Don’t Lie” icon currently has her own residency in Las Vegas, “Just A Girl,” which will continue next month.

As for Cardi B, she seems to be the most talked-about female rapper right now. After the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, she picked up numerous huge awards including a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

When will Rihanna's next album drop? Will we see a collaboration with any of these three powerful females any time soon?