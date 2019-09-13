American Model Cindy Prado Shows Some Serious Skin In Tiny Black Bra & Hot Pants

Cindy Prado’s most recent Instagram share is stunning her fans.

The gorgeous model boasts an impressive Instagram following of over 800,000 followers and every single image that she shares earns her a ton of attention from fans. While she’s most well-known for strutting her stuff in a bikini, she also looks amazing in just about anything else that she wears. In the most recent double-photo update that was shared for her fans, Cindy sizzles in a two-piece set.

In the first photo in the series of two, the model tags herself in Miami. She appears to be walking in the action shot while her amazing body is on full display. In the image, the bombshell wears her long, blond locks down and slightly curled while she playfully runs her hand through her hair. Prado appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup in the photo including subtle lipstick. She accessorizes the look with a pair of big aviator sunglasses and a few necklaces.

The model’s killer figure takes center stage in the shot as she bursts out of a tiny black bra. Prado pairs the NSFW look with some tiny black hot pants showcase her toned legs. The beauty completes the look with a black purse around her shoulder. The second image in the deck shows the model at a different angle and this time, her black socks and sneakers are visible in the shot.

In just a short time of going live on her popular page, Cindy’s new Instagram update has earned her a lot of attention with over 11,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some fans chimed in on the photo to ask where she got her outfit while countless others gushed over her killer figure.

“Sexy beautiful lovely gorgeous stunning beauty,” one fan gushed with a series of flame and heart emoji.

“You’ve convinced me that I need this set,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Sexy girl,” another wrote with a series of red lip emoji.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Prado stunned in another insanely sexy outfit, only this time it was a bikini. Once again, the model struck a pose outside in the image while clad in an electric green bikini. The model put on a busty display for fans while also flaunting her taut tummy and toned legs. She credited retailer White Fox Boutique for the ensemble and the photo garnered rave reviews with over 19,000 likes and well over 300 comments.

Fans can keep up with Cindy by following her on Instagram.