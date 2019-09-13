Rihanna Starts Rumor That She Is Pregnant And Twitter Is Shook

Rihanna told Essence magazine ahead of her 5th annual Diamond Ball that she would give birth to a black woman and Twitter is losing its collective mind.

Anyone who listened carefully to the “Umbrella” singer’s statement about her goal and business focus would understand that she was speaking hypothetically, not literally, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating that the singer might be trying to hint that she was carrying her first child.

“I’m a black woman. I come from a black woman who came from a black woman who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman,” she told the camera. “That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and in DNA. And I always stand up for what I believe in and who I love and who I know, who I respect.”

That one little statement about her lineage and focus started the hashtag #RihannaIsPregnant trending on Twitter shortly after the clip hit the internet, with some people just joining in on the fun on social media. Others, however, were deadly serious about trying to figure out if Rihanna was, in fact, trying to let her Navy know that she was with child.

One person posted an image of her performance that night where it could be argued that the 31-year-old fashion mogul has a slightly rounded stomach.

omg Rihanna is really pregnant pic.twitter.com/GzrHCArL45 — ???????????????? ???? (@aricfigueroa) September 13, 2019

Another contradicted the rumors by showing Rihanna nabbing a presumably alcoholic drink out of a person in the crowd’s hands.

Sis drinking tho ????. So is she really pregnant or is she making us talk about this so we can stop asking for an album ???????? #Rihanna #DiamondBall2019 pic.twitter.com/1Cu9JUXEN1 — A ???? (@ashakiiii) September 13, 2019

Others got straight-up analytical about her appearance, suggesting that the “baby bump” people were seeing was just the expansion of the “Work” singer’s stomach as she belted out her tunes.

Rihanna is NOT pregnant and this is proof look at the first two pics of Rihanna when she's not singing and then look at the last picture of Rihanna singing how is the "bump" showing that hard only when she sings the girl has gone thick so when she sings her stomach pushes out pic.twitter.com/0xSkhMg1sy — 2019AFRICA (@2019AFRICA) September 13, 2019

Others just wanted to have a little fun with the meme.

Loading...

Rihanna is pregnant.

Now I have no choice but to get pregnant too. pic.twitter.com/1rmnuMszbL — Yuu Kanda’s Wife (@PinkChais) September 13, 2019

Rihanna has been focused on her fashion line Fenty x Savage, which showed at New York Fashion Week this week. As The Inquisitr reported previously, the singer has made sure that her lingerie line is helping make a positive change in the world. According to a recent Instagram post, fans can purchase clothing from a limited edition line in order to fund her Clara Lionel Foundation.

“Limited Edition #SavageXCLFstyles are out now at savagex.com/clf…. I started @claralionelfdn because I believe in people having a chance at a better life through health, education and proactive measures to emergency response,” she wrote. “You can donate and contribute to our mission simply by picking up these exclusive @savagexfenty pieces- out now!”

The foundation was founded in 2012 and has helped victims of natural disaster and impoverished communities around the world.