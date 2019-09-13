Kaley Cuoco Is A Blonde Bombshell As She Applies Lipstick In Sexy Video

Kaley Cuoco has been one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood for years, and fans completely fell in love with her as the character of Penny on The Big Bang Theory. Now, she’s moving on to new projects, but she’s still as hot as ever.

In a newly posted video to Kaley’s Instagram story, the actress was seen showing off her stunning makeup look, and even gave fans a peek behind the glam as she applied lipstick.

In the video, Kaley wore a dark green long-sleeved blouse with a turtleneck collar. She added a matching pair of green and black striped pants that hugged her figure and showed off her tiny waist, long legs, and curvy hips.

Kaley wore her long, blonde hair up into a twisted bun on top of her head and left a few pieces down to frame her famous face. She also rocked full glam when it came to her makeup, adding darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and dramatic eyeliner to her look. Of course, she also wore her light pink lipstick, which she’s seen applying in front of a compact mirror, making her look like the sexy bombshell that she is.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley showed off another stunning look on Instagram last week. She wore a very low-cut black dress with cut-outs on the sides to show off her toned torso and ample cleavage as she posed with a smile on her face alongside a friend.

According to Us Weekly, earlier this year, Kaley’s makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, dished some secrets about how the actress stays so glowing and gorgeous all the time, revealing that she’ll pretty much try anything.

“Kaley is always down to try new looks. She’s one of the most outgoing, hilarious and compassionate people I know and just has fun with everything,” Greenberg told Stylish after posting a photo of Kaley rocking some false lashes.

“She ended up loving those Lilly Lashes because, I mean, did you see them on her? Gorg!” she added.

“Since Kaley and I have worked together for so long, with Christine Symonds on her hair and Brad Goreski and Daniela Viviana on her style, our creative process isn’t as structured as you might think. We let her outfits inspire us, we explore different products and we try what we’re feeling in the moment,” the makeup artist said of Kaley’s glam process.