Lisa Vanderpump Reportedly Expands Role On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Quitting ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump will be seen more during Season 8.

Lisa Vanderpump has a bit more time on her hands now that she’s left her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and according to a new report, she’s chosen to spend some of that time in front of the cameras for her Bravo TV spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules.

On September 13, Hollywood Life shared a report with readers, revealing that Vanderpump is excited to be featured in additional scenes on the upcoming eighth season of the SUR-based show.

“At first, she was deciding what to do about returning to Housewives so she didn’t want to film for Vanderpump Rules at the same time, however, once the decision was made to quit [RHOBH], she couldn’t wait to be featured on camera more,” a source close to the reality star said.

Vanderpump’s spinoff series was launched in 2013, about three years after she was first seen in her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and ever since, the show has been a standout hit for Bravo TV.

As fans of the longtime reality star well know, Vanderpump confirmed she was parting ways with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in June of this year, just one day before her co-stars were set to reunite and film the Season 9 reunion special. Because Vanderpump had been accused of leaking a story to press that claimed Dorit Kemsley abandoned a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, she had no interest in seeing the women and opted out of Season 10.

After leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, Vanderpump began spending more and more time with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars and wanted to be included in more of their activities, including events and group trips.

“You will be seeing a lot more Lisa next season now that she’s got more time to film with the ‘kids’ as she calls them,” the source explained.

While Vanderpump went through a rocky point in her life in June due to the sudden loss of her mother, which came just over a year after the tragic suicide of Vanderpump’s brother, she did her best to focus on the positive aspects of her life and emerged herself in her many projects and the production of Vanderpump Rules‘ eighth season.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Season 8 is expected to include numerous new cast members.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.