Rocker Eddie Money Leaves Behind Wife Laurie & Five Children, Family Starred In Reality Show ‘Real Money’

Singer and songwriter Eddie Money died on Friday at the age of 70, and he leaves behind a big family of loved ones. As The Inquisitr shared, Money passed away after a battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Eddie had been married to his wife Laurie since 1989. The couple went on to have five children together, and the Money crew was even featured in their own reality television show that was first seen last year.

Real Money featured Eddie and his wife Laurie alongside their kids Dez, Jesse, Joe, Julian, and Zach. The series debuted in 2018 and had even been renewed for a second season that aired this past summer.

Perhaps one of the better-known of Eddie’s children is daughter Jesse, who is pursuing a music career herself. In a clip for the family’s show, Jesse noted that her family has always been very close and supportive of one another.

The AXS TV show filmed at the family’s home in Westlake Village, California, and featured a little bit of everybody from the Money family. The IMDb page for the show notes that Dez, Jesse, Joe, and Julian were heavily featured alongside Eddie and Laurie, with Zach appearing in just a few episodes.

Deadline noted that Season 1 of Real Money consisted of 10 episodes, and the second season renewal brought forth another dozen shows. Not only did the show follow Eddie, Laurie, Jesse, Dez, and Julian as they toured the country, the second season included Joe and Zach as they pursued different career paths. Viewers also got to see the family’s cat and eight dogs throughout the course of the show.

People details that Eddie and Laurie first met in 1985 when she was modeling. She didn’t really know much about him, but they quickly fell for one another, and his commitment to her also seemingly led to a commitment to sobriety. They both apparently determined early on that they wanted to have a family together, but Laurie insisted that he get cleaned up if he wanted her to stick around long-term.

Eddie and Laurie had their first son, Zachary, soon after they got together before Money got sober and before they got married. Their only daughter Jessica came along a few years later. After that, Eddie and Laurie added three more sons to the family: Joseph, Julian, and Desmond.

All of Eddie’s kids are in their 20s and 30s now. Some are still in the music industry and some are headed down other paths, but they all seemingly remained quite close to Eddie Money up until his death this week.