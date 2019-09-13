Beto O’Rourke Death Threat Reported To The FBI

Democratic candidate for president, Beto O’Rourke announced in the latest debate that if elected to the highest office, he would require people to turn in their assault weapons. This sparked threats against the politician’s life, which he reported to the FBI.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the person threatening O’Rourke is actually a Texas politician named Briscoe Cain, who is a Texas state Representative. He posted on social media that “my AR is ready for you Robert Francis,” which is Beto O’Rourke’s given name.

When asked for a reaction, O’Rourke said that it’s now a “matter for law enforcement.” But the politician is not backing away from his call to prohibit automatic weapons. His campaign is now selling a T-shirt to that effect on his website. The shirts read, “Hell, yes, we are going to take your AR-15s.”

O’Rourke said there would be no door to door searching for weapons, but it would be left up to law enforcement to verify that people are complying with the law.

“It’s expecting Americans to follow the law. And I know that they will. I’m going to work with police chiefs, with sheriffs with law enforcement to make sure we implement this in the most effective way possible. It will by and large be dependent with people complying with the law.”

But the candidate reiterated that it would be mandatory in order to get automatic weapons off the streets of the United States.

At the debate, O’Rourke got heated when talking about the recent shootings in Texas, stating that automatic weapons were never meant to be used on the streets of our cities and towns, but for war. He explained that the weapons are meant to shred the enemy’s body so they bleed to death on the battlefield and not in a Walmart.

While O’Rourke was still participating in the debate, Briscoe Cain posted his threat on Twitter, but it was quickly removed for violating the social media platform’s policies. This was not a one-off for Cain, who in the past mocked the death of physicist Stephen Hawking.

But Cain isn’t the only Texas politician to call out O’Rourke on social media and in interviews reported The Inquisitr. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made a reference to the Democratic candidate’s sexuality, calling him “light in the loafers.”

In an interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox News, he also called O’Rourke a moron and stated that he has “no substance.”