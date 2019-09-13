Donald Trump Worried About Impeachment, Says Democrats Are ‘Treasonous’ And ‘Sad’

Donald Trump apparently has Congressional Democrats’ efforts to impeach him on his mind Friday, as evidenced by a series of fiery morning tweets. The president sent out a series of messages decrying Democrats for their efforts to investigate his potential crimes and asked how anyone could imagine impeaching a president who has done such a “good (great) job.”

“How do you impeach a President who has helped create perhaps the greatest economy in the history of our Country? All time best unemployment numbers, especially for Blacks, Hispanics, Asians & Women. More people working today than ever before. Rebuilt Military & Choice for Vets,” he tweeted.

He went on to add, in a series of messages that contain unverified or untrue information, that he believes the U.S. is now a leader in world energy, and that he will soon have appointed a “record” number of judges, including two supreme court judges. He added that he has “[d]one more than any President in first 2 1/2 years despite phony & fraudulent Witch Hunt illegally led against him.”

The president also claimed victory in the Mueller investigation and the Mueller report, and slammed James Comey as a “Disgraced and Dirty” cop.

“Republicans have unified like never before. You don’t impeach Presidents for doing a good (great!) job. No Obstruction, No Collusion, only treasonous crimes committed by the other side, and led by the Democrats. Sad!” he concluded.

The messages come just hours after the House Judiciary Committee voted to investigate the president for a number of potential violations, and consider formal impeachment against him, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The vote allows chairman Jerry Nadler to create a committee with the aim of exploring impeachment proceedings.

Nadler has said that the move is essential in order to take a look at potential corruption and abuses of power within the White House even as other Democrats, such as Nancy Pelosi, have advocated for a more measured approach to the question of impeachment. However, others, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Representative from New York, said that she believes that a vote should be held so that Republicans would be forced to go on record about their support for the president.

Loading...

DAMN. @AOC just challenged Republican lawmakers to go on the record and "knowingly vote against impeachment" of Donald Trump: "They can have that stain on their careers for the rest of their lives." pic.twitter.com/Vp8KOJS46B — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) September 10, 2019

The president’s tweets also follow just hours after the group of Democratic hopefuls for president gathered together for a debate, where the top 10 candidates in the upcoming 2020 election met to make their case for themselves. It was the third such Democratic debate.