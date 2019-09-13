‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Tells Farrah Abraham To ‘Shut The Hell Up’: See The Epic Instagram Pic

Catelynn Lowell doesn’t appear to be holding a very high opinion of Farrah Abraham right now. The Teen Mom OG star has taken to Instagram to slam her former co-star with a photo that fans would likely agree was pretty epic. Farrah has been making headlines regarding her former role on the MTV franchise. As The Inquisitr reported on Thursday, the 28-year-old slammed Cheyenne Floyd by stating that a possible return to the show would only come if Floyd was fired.

It looks like Catelynn caught a glimpse of Farrah’s comment, as she took to Instagram to throw Farrah some major shade.

Catelynn’s update was somewhat unusual because she disabled comments. Catelynn tends to leave comments on her posts enabled unless she’s making a major announcement – clearly, this one made the cut. The photo was a black-and-white one that also took on a side-by-side format. It showed Catelynn’s head on the left and Farrah’s on the right. While Catelynn didn’t place a date on the photos, they seemed relatively recent – perhaps from the past few years. Farrah did look younger, as the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone did not seem present, but this was no teen throwback snap.

Catelynn took to her caption, telling Farrah exactly where to go, and used a well-known popular culture phrase. She also encouraged fans to head to her bio for more.

Fans following the link in Catelynn’s bio found themselves redirected to an article from Us Weekly. It offered a direct quote from Catelynn made on Thursday.

“We love Cheyenne and she’s a better fit than Farrah was. She’s [a] respectful, loving and caring person, and finally all of us girls can sit on a couch, go out and just have fun with one another. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Catelynn then added that she would not welcome Farrah back into the clan of MTV faces.

“She hasn’t changed as a person. She even said she would only come back if things were her way. She’s still the self-righteous person — she always has been — and we don’t need that type of attitude in our loving group.”

Catelynn then added that she might consider welcoming Farrah back with open arms if the Nebraska native were more “caring,” but Catelynn concluded that Farrah is not. She also voiced her support for Cheyenne on behalf of the entire cast, telling the magazine that Cheyenne is loved by all of the show’s members.

Fans wishing to see more from Catelynn should tune into Teen Mom OG or follow the star's Instagram.