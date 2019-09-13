Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Brings Instagram To Its Knees In Skimpy Yellow Two-Piece

They don’t call Devin Brugman the “bikini queen” for no reason.

Currently, the brunette bombshell is in Bali where she has been enjoying a little rest and relaxation by the pool. Luckily for fans, Devin has been sharing a number of photos from her trip on social media and most of them include bikini-clad shots. While pretty much every photo that she shares on the platform earns her a ton of attention from her legion of fans, Devin’s most recent shot may be one of her most popular yet.

In the NSFW photo, the model poses on top of a kitchen table with a huge smile on her face. Brugman appears front and center in the shot as she rests one leg on a chair and puts the other one on the table. The model wears her long, brunette locks down and straight and appears to be sporting a little bit of makeup in the photo including blush, gloss, and highlighter.

The stunner’s amazing figure is on full display in the shot in a knit bikini top that ties in the middle, offering generous views of her toned and tanned cleavage. On the bottom, she shows off her killer legs while her taut tummy is also at the center of the sexy shot. Since the image went live on her account for her loyal fans, Devin has earned herself a ton of attention with over 14,000 likes in addition to 120-plus comments in just hours of going live.

Some fans commented on the photo to let Devin know that they’re jealous of her trip while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few others had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“What a insane body your so blessed beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“Most fabulous table setting I’ve ever seen……” another chimed in with a red heart emoji.

“You look gorg, my role model,” another chimed in with a yellow heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Devin stunned in another skimpy bikini. In the shot, the stunner stood front and center with a pool and some palm trees just behind her. The model looked directly into the camera for the photo while wearing her long, dark locks down and just above her chest. She appeared to be wearing just a hint of makeup in the shots while the model accessorized the look with a tiny gold necklace.

Her killer figure is the focal point of the shot and that post racked up almost 40,000 likes.