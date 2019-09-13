Top 5 Eddie Money Songs

Rock legend Eddie Money’s career spanned more than 30 years, and throughout that time, he released more than 30 singles from a dozen albums. Of his many releases, 23 appeared in Billboard’s Top 100, with two climbing all the way into the top 10.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Money died today, but his musical legacy will live on forever. Billboard magazine ranked the rocker’s top five songs according to their performance on Billboard’s Top 100 chart over the years.

1. “Take Me Home Tonight”

“Take Me Home Tonight” ranked the most popular of Money’s many single releases. The song topped out at No. 4 on Top 100 in 1986. The lead single from his album Can’t Hold Back, “Take Me Home Tonight” featured vocalist Ronnie Spector of the 1960s group, the Ronnettes. The song spent 21 weeks on the Top 100 and earned Money a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. “Take Me Home Tonight” still enjoys airplay on classic rock stations.

2. “Walk On Water”

“Walk On Water” was released in 1988 from Money’s album Nothing to Lose. The single peaked at No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in the same year, and it enjoyed 21 weeks in the charts. According to website Revolvy, rocker Sammy Hagar and Jesse Harms wrote the tune. Jimmy Lyon, who used to be a member of Money’s band, also played guitar on the single.

3. “Baby Hold On”

“Baby Hold On” was the first single from Money’s eponymous debut album, Eddie Money, released in 1978. The song made it all the way to No. 11 in the Hot 100 that year, and it lasted in the charts for 20 weeks. Revolvy reported that Money’s guitarist Jimmy Lyon co-wrote the tune. “Baby Hold On” is considered to be one of Money’s most popular songs, which can be heard on rock stations today.

4. “Peace In Our Time”

Released in 1990, “Peace In Our Time” topped out at No. 11 in the Top 100, and it stayed in the charts for 15 weeks. The song is a cover tune of the song by Jennifer Holliday, which was released in 1988.

Eddie Money, the iconic singer and songwriter best known for "Take Me Home Tonight” and many more hits, died Friday morning, according to multiple reports https://t.co/CQc8HFe3Is — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2019

5. “I Wanna Go Back”

Also a cover song, “I Wanna Go Back” was released from the album Can’t Hold Back. Released in 1987, the single peaked at No. 14 in the Top 100 and spent 21 weeks in the charts.

Other honorable mentions that helped make the rock star a household name in the ’70s and ’80s include “Two Tickets To Paradise” and “Think I’m In Love” from the album Eddie Money. The songs peaked on the Hot 100 at 22 and 16, respectively. “I’ll Get By,” from the album Right Here, topped the charts at No. 21 in 1992.