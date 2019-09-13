Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Poses In Her Teeniest Bikini Yet, And Instagram Can’t Handle It

Ainsley Rodriguez just declared on her Instagram that bikini season should be a year-round phenomenon. In honor of the declaration, she posted a sizzling selfie where she donned one of her teeniest bikinis worn yet.

The Miami native has become a sensation on Instagram and can boast nearly 2 million followers. Since finding social media fame, she has since leveraged her popularity to run a successful personal training business.

The fitness model is no stranger to wearing bikinis. In fact, she recently worked out in a teeny blue bikini while doing some hip thrusts, as previously covered by The Inquisitr. However, this new burnt orange set might be her best one yet.

The bikini top is a teeny triangle that barely contains her assets, giving the audience a fantastic view of her cleavage and the tiniest hint of underboob. The way Ainsley poses elongates her hourglass figure and showcases her incredible washboard abs.

Her bikini bottoms feature a side tie bottom that hug the curve of her hips. They also serve to show as much of Ainsley’s incredible legs as possible.

Ainsley kept the rest of her look simple to keep the focus purely on her killer body. Her only accessory was a bracelet, and her hair is in a simple and sleek ponytail.

The update quickly earned over 42,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments, almost all of them gushing about the brunette beauty’s incredible figure.

“Incredible as always,” complimented fellow fitness sensation Lauren Simpson, adding a pink heart emoji.

“Future wife right there,” joked a second, adding the heart-eyes and engagement ring emoji.

“You are so beautiful. Perfection!” gushed a third, with two fire and a heart-eye emoji.

In an Instagram story accompanying the post, Ainsley cheekily flashes the peace sign as she gives the slightest of wiggles with her hips.

The fact that Ainsley has such an amazing body will come as little surprise to her fans. The brunette beauty often posts grueling workouts — both to show fans how to get into shape and to inspire people to exercise.

Loading...

In fact, earlier this week, Ainsley had posted a series of videos showing her working out her glutes and arms in a series of exercises with a weighted plate. For the gym session, she sported a pair of tight blue yoga shorts and a light aqua sports bra with a green band adding a pop of color.

In addition to doing some sexy squats, the stunner also exercised by twisting her waist and doing some lunges.

The upload earned over 27,600 likes and more than 520 comments.