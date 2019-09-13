Eco-Friendly Alicia Silverstone Catches Heat For Drinking Starbucks Instead Of Brewing At Home

Twitter wasn't happy with the self-proclaimed eco-friendly star's decision to drink coffee from Starbucks.

Alicia Silverstone, known best for her role as Cher Horowitz in Clueless, has made it her mission to make Starbucks a more eco-friendly coffee chain.

The 42-year-old actress took to her Twitter account to dish on a recent experience at Starbucks with her 370,000 followers.

“Depressing! Just brought my reusable mug to @Starbucks &saw staff use a disposable cup, pour it into my mug, then toss the disposable cup. Totally defeats the purpose of trying 2 reduce waste. Then I looked around to see so many people sitting @ the cafe all w disposables! Ugh,” Silverstone penned in her series of tweets.

In her second tweet, the actress blasted Starbucks for charging extra to customers who opt for non-dairy milk.

“Y should we be penalized 4 making the eco-choice?”

She tagged Starbucks before adding to her Twitter rant that it would be “amazing” for the company to consider leading the way and becoming a more eco-friendly establishment with plant based milk.

In a third tweet, tagging Starbucks again, the actress begged the company to consider getting unsweetened oat milk at all locations.

A Starbucks representative did issue a statement regarding Alicia’s Twitter storm, According to BuzzFeed.

The statement confirmed that baristas are supposed to craft the drinks in reusable cups when customers bring them in. They affirmed that they would look into the experience at the specific coffee shop in question and review what happened to make sure the employees are more mindful about waste moving forward.

. @starbucks one more thing – can you please get unsweetened oat milk at all your locations? ❤️???? — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) September 10, 2019

Addressing her concerns about the additional fees for plant based milk, the representative explained that there was not a lot that could be done. The price of a beverage is based on the standard recipe. When someone requests a different milk or ingredient, Starbucks has to adjust the price to cover the cost of making changes to the recipe.

As The Inquisitr reported last year, the company is making strides to become more eco-friendly as they have moved to do away with plastic straws completely. Getting plastic straws out of their coffee shops entirely, however, was not an action that would happen overnight. Starbucks announced in a statement that plastic straws would be phased out of the company by the year 2020.

If one Nitro creates infinite whoa, do infinite Nitros create the ultimate whoa? #NitroColdBrew Available at select stores. pic.twitter.com/BbZrJ2UUiy — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 3, 2019

While the responses from Starbucks remained friendly and professional, the rest of Twitter was not so kind to Alicia. Each tweet in her Twitter storm was blasted with responses criticizing her.

Some questioned why she thought animals deserved to live and plants deserved to die. Some questioned if she knew how bad almonds were for the environment.

Almond milk is the absolute worst for our environment, almonds are destroying California – how do you not know this? Soy milk slightly better, but still uses a lot of fresh water to process. Cattle is bad because their slaughter for beef creates high demand, but not cuz of milk — It's not possible, it's necessary! ???????? ???????? ???? (@gparthpatel) September 12, 2019

The overwhelming majority, however, took issue with how someone who claimed to be eco-friendly would eat or drink anything from Starbucks. These angry social media users insisted the more eco-friendly choice would be to brew her own coffee at home.

Question, if you’re so passionate about the planet, and making the “eco-health choices why not go somewhere else? Why keep spending your money somewhere that doesn’t support what you want? Why not make your own drinks at home? ????????‍♂️ — jamie (@Slay_Me_Jamie) September 12, 2019

Some even suggested that if it was Starbucks coffee that she enjoyed so much, she could purchase their coffee beans to brew at home.

A few individuals also took issue with the actress causing a fuss over the experience as they believed it was just a cry for attention.

Two days ago, the actress also shared a very detailed post on Instagram with tips on how to be more eco-friendly.