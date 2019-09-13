Cameron Mathison Cancer Battle Update: Soap Veteran Shares The Latest As He Undergoes Surgery

All My Children actor Cameron Mathison opened up earlier this week about a difficult health battle he is facing. He has been diagnosed with cancer and he detailed that he would be having surgery on Thursday as a first step in regaining his health. Now, Mathison is sharing an update.

On Friday morning, Mathison posted a touching photo to his Instagram page. The snapshot showed him in a hospital bed with his children holding his hands. The soap star had his eyes closed and a smile on his face as daughter Leila smiled and held one hand while son Lucas grasped the other and looked down at his dad.

Mathison noted that he was at the Keck Medicine of USC medical center and that the surgery went well. In fact, he said that the surgeon was able to fully remove the cancerous tumor and didn’t need to take much of the actor’s kidney.

As The Inquisitr previously indicated, Mathison revealed this week that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer. He noted that it had been caught quite early and that he was feeling very optimistic that he would fully recover.

The AMC soap veteran and current television correspondent also thanked everybody for all of their support. Mathison’s family and close loved ones have been supportive, of course, but he’s also received a lot of well-wishes from fans and fellow soap opera stars.

Naturally, many fellow soap personalities stepped up to share their love on this post. Mark Consuelos, another former AMC star as well as the husband of Kelly Ripa, shared a couple of strength-related emoji in a comment.

General Hospital star Laura Wright sent love and noted that Mathison had an incredible spirit in her comment. In addition, Young and Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson sent love and prayers to the actor and his family.

Days of Our Lives veteran Alison Sweeney praised the “best news” and actress Kelly Rutherford sent her love, too. Former All My Children star Alicia Minshew noted how much she loved her old co-star. Plenty of other entertainers stepped up alongside everyday fans to comment on how glad they were to see this news.

Within just two hours or so, Mathison’s post received more than 17,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments. Everybody will be anxious to see additional updates as Mathison’s recovery continues. It’s quite clear that soap opera fans and anybody else who has come to love the actor over the years are all determined to see him conquer this and return to work soon.