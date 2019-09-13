‘Miss Bikini USA’ 2019 Natalie Romano Gets Sexy In Tiny Neon Two-Piece

Natalie Romano is the reigning Miss Bikini USA, and she’s showing fans exactly why she won the crown in her latest Instagram photo, which is sure to get pulses racing.

In the sexy snapshot, Natalie is seen lounging against a tree as she sports a barely-there neon green string bikini. The two-piece leaves little to the imagination as it boasts a narrow top that can’t contain Natalie’s ample cleavage. She sports a see-through netted material over top that adds color with it’s blue, yellow, and purple gemstones.

The matching bikini bottoms appear to be just as skimpy as Natalie tugs at the side while posing seductively with her hand in her hair. Natalie wore her voluptuous chestnut brown mane in spiral curls that fell down her back, and added a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Natalie also wore dramatic eyeliner, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark berry color on her lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, a sandy beach, large rocks, palm trees, and other green foliage can be seen as Natalie reveals in the caption that the tree she’s in is 10 feet tall.

While Natalie’s Instagram account is chocked-full of sexy bikini photos, she also shares updates of herself wearing one-piece bathing suits, sexy dresses, fitness gear, and even in casual clothes like jeans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Natalie’s fellow Miss Bikini USA contestant, and the winner of Miss Bikini Model USA, Dare Taylor, also recently wowed fans on social media by posing for a photo where she got soaking wet in a see-through white tank top and matching panties.

The Miss Bikini pageant is branded as a “bikini swimsuit and fitness model search event” that is said to help models build their portfolios, and gain exposure to help them land jobs with magazines. Past contestants have gone on to be featured in publications such as Maxim, Playboy, Sports Illustrated, and more.

Loading...

“Miss Bikini is a unique event – it’s a BEAUTY PAGEANT + MODEL SEARCH! Miss Bikini features a Victoria’s Secret style swimwear fashion show, professional photoshoots and magazine submissions, custom made mermaid crowns, and a fabulous prize package,” the website states.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Natalie’s beach body can do so by following Miss Bikini USA 2019 on her social media accounts.