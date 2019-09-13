Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande & Lana Del Rey Get Close On Instagram Post Promoting ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’

Fans loved the photo Cyrus shared on Instagram, which was from the set of the music video for their new collaboration.

Miley Cyrus is busy promoting her latest single, which is a collaboration with fellow singer-songwriters Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey. The singer took to her Instagram to celebrate the recently-released music video reaching No. 1 on YouTube’s trending video list.

The Instagram post, shared with her nearly 100 million followers on the platform, was posted just after 10 a.m. on Friday. The post, which the 26-year-old singer posted seconds after posting and deleting another still from the music video, featured the unlikely pop trio staring directly into the camera.

Grande is seen flashing a closed-mouth smile and rocking her signature high ponytail, while Del Rey sported her typical brunette locks with her usual middle part. Cyrus is sandwiched closely in between her fellow “Don’t Call Me Angel” singers, putting an arm around longtime pal Grande while she, like the “Thank U, Next” singer, flashes a closed-mouth grin. Cyrus is rocking her blondish locks in loose curls with bangs, a look the singer has been sporting for the past several months.

The collaboration between the three women dropped last night as part of the soundtrack for the Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie’s Angels movie starring Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott as the film’s ritual characters. The characters were originally portrayed by Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith in the popular television series that ran from 1976 to 1981, per CNN.

The Banks-directed Charlie’s Angels film is due out November 15, CNN reported.

Fans of the often-controversial country-tinged pop singer loved the photo of the three ladies.

“Did it hurt when you feel from heaven?!” an account for American businesswoman Lisa Frank commented.

Many fans thought the music industry stars looked like royalty in the music video still.

“Literal queens of the music industry.”

Some fans choose favorites among the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singers.

“Lana’s the best…oops,” an Instagram user wrote in an apparent diss to Cyrus and Grande.

It’s been a busy few months for Cyrus, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. The former Hannah Montana actress started the summer with a bang when she released a six-track EP called SHE IS COMING, which spawned the single “Mother’s Daughter.” The singer from Tennessee also starred in the popular Netflix series Black Mirror, which spawned her persona “Ashley O” and the song “On a Roll.”

But things took a turn for the singer, who often posts to Instagram, in August when she and her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, announced that they were divorcing. Cyrus was quickly spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter, who she was seen with again this week in New York, per The Inquisitr. Cyrus released “Slide Away,” a single rumored to be about her split from Hemsworth just days following news the couple had once again called it quits.