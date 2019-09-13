Fans Go Wild As Gwen Stefani Delivers Harmony-Perfect Song In Glitter Jeans With All ‘The Voice’ Co-Judges

Gwen Stefani and her co-stars on popular reality series The Voice have proven just why their jobs now involve judging aspiring singers. The 49-year-old former No Doubt singer took to Instagram earlier today with a video that ticked boxes for seeing her with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, but this update offered way more than a bunch of reality judges joking around on-set. The video seems to have moved the platform beyond words, with the effect also seeing fans go absolutely wild.

Gwen’s video today came from the NBC show’s set. It showed a little kidding around, but it wasn’t long before Gwen, Blake, Kelly, and John all broke into song together. Blake was playing the guitar, with the foursome belting out a number that couldn’t have been more perfect, harmony-wise. John and Blake were seen closing their eyes as they got into the tune, with Gwen and Kelly doing similar. Of course, fans were likely eyeing up the outfits. While Kelly was stunning in flattering black, Gwen had gone glitzier: the blonde was rocking a white tank top paired with a sparkly pair of glitter jeans in blue. Her trademark blonde locks were on show, with the red lipstick that’s the singer’s signature finish also manifesting.

The video seems to have blown Instagram away.

“Record that. Release it. Please,” was a comment racking up 24 likes in the space of one hour.

“Perfection, your voice is everything,” another fan said.

“Chills! My family recently lost our brother and this made me think of him. Your voices are gorgeous all together” was another comment.

“Literally the most beautiful thing ever omg the harmonies your honor” saw one fan pick up on this foursome’s impeccable skills.

Countless other comments came in praising the judges for their musical moment, with fans appearing to think that the performance was nothing short of perfect.

“That gave me the chills…amazing,” one fan told Gwen.

The video itself racked up an impressive amount of views in very little time: over 66,000 were clocked within the first hour of Gwen’s post going live. The same time frame brought over 320 fans into the post’s comments section. Gwen appeared to have made the video about the foursome and not herself – the singer had tagged her co-stars in her caption by mentioning their Instagram handles.

Of course, Gwen’s upcoming appearance on The Voice has been driving Instagram nuts, overall. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, a promotional video for the series showing Gwen join her co-stars in a pillow fight pretty much sent Instagram into overdrive.