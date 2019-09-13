Christie Brinkley’s Insanely Tight Spandex Shorts Floor The Paparazzi

Christie Brinkley’s most recent choice of outfit may be her hottest yet. As fans know, the supermodel is appearing as a contestant on the upcoming season of ABC’s hit show, Dancing With the Stars. Over the past few days she has been delighting fans with some behind-the-scenes photos from the show on her Instagram page and each photo has earned her a lot of attention from fans. Yesterday, the paparazzi caught the blond bombshell arriving on the set of the show, where she looked absolutely amazing.

New photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the stunner putting on a leggy display during rehearsals for the show. In the images that were shared by the outlet, the 65-year-old looked nothing short of stunning in a sexy outfit that left little to be desired. Along with a tight-fitting purple shirt that tied in the front, Christie showed off her killer legs in a pair of insanely tight and short black spandex that hit well above her knee. Her killer legs were on full display in the NSFW ensemble and she completed the look with a pair of white socks and black sneakers.

Christie appeared to be wearing just a little bit of makeup for the photos as she wore her long, blond locks down and straight. As previously mentioned by The Inquisitr, she has been showing off her amazing body a ton in recent weeks and fans have been delighted. In one of the more recent photos that was shared with her 500,000-plus followers, the supermodel was sizzling.

In the beautiful shot, the 65-year-old stood in a dance studio with her killer figure is on full display while clad in a tight-fitting white tank top that hugged every one of her curves. She paired the look with an insanely short black skirt that she playfully held in one hand while her toned and tanned stems took center stage in the photo. The mother of three wore her long, blond locks down and straight as well as a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss. In front of her stood her dancing partner, who was covered in smiley face emoji.

Loading...

It comes as no shock that the photo earned Christie plenty of attention from fans with over 6,000 likes and well over 200 comments. The majority of fans commented on the photo to let Brinkley know that she looked stunning.

Fans can keep up with Christie and her dancing adventures by giving her a follow on Instagram.