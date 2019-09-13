Brad Pitt & Ellen DeGeneres Joke About Dating The Same Woman

Brad Pitt appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first time in eight years and revealed that he and the talk show host once dated the same woman. The two discussed their first encounter and the conversation quickly turned to an awkward big reveal, much to the delight of the comedienne’s studio audience.

Pitt said of the first time he met DeGeneres, “I remember a Melissa Etheridge pool party where I think you were hitting on my girlfriend.”

DeGeneres then laughed and feigned innocence after the comment.

“I actually since then have dated another one of your girlfriends,” DeGeneres revealed. “We’ll talk about that later.”

“After the show,” quipped Pitt.

The actor was originally seated in the audience to watch the show during his day off, but reportedly comedian Sean Hayes of Will & Grace gave up his seat so Pitt could speak to DeGeneres, to the delight of fans in attendance.

Pitt and DeGeneres did not state which actress that they both dated. The actor has had several high-profile relationships and two marriages. He dated Robin Givens, Jill Schoelen, Juliette Lewis, and Gwyneth Paltrow, to whom he was engaged. Pitt was wed to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. He is a father of six children with Jolie — Shiloh, Vivienne, Pax, Maddox, Zahara, and Knox.

Pitt’s son Maddox recently gave an interview to a journalist, reported The Inquisitr, where he spoke about the twosome’s purported estrangement. The teenager gave a rare interview regarding his estranged relationship with his superstar father in a video obtained by In Touch Weekly. Maddox is studying biochemistry and attends Yonsei University in Korea.

The actor, who won an Academy Award in 1994 for producing the film 12 Years a Slave, was recently seen in Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Pitt is returning to the big screen in the film Ad Astra, where he plays an astronaut named Roy McBride. After a crash landing on a previous mission, he’s pushed to go back into space to locate his extraterrestrial scientist father, Clifford, and save the world in the process, reported Esquire. Also starring in the film is Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland, Ruth Negga, and Liv Tyler.

In his portrayal of the spaceman, Pitt revealed that he draws from the strength of his own father William Pitt. He revealed in an interview with The New York Times of his father’s influence in his life both personally and professionally.

“In some ways, I’m copying him,” Pitt said to the publication. “He had grown up in extreme hardship and poverty, always dead set on giving me a better life than he had — and he did it. But he came from that stoic ilk.”

Ad Astra debuts in theaters September 20. The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication.