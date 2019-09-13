Kendall Jenner Exposes Braless Chest In Fully Sheer Shirt Dress & Instagram Is Begging For More

Kendall Jenner’s recent wardrobe choices have been heating things up. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been making more headlines for her status as a supermodel than a reality face this week – given that Kendall has been attending New York Fashion Week, that’s of little surprise. The 23-year-old has appeared in a variety of looks, although it appears that she selected one particular outfit for her most recent Instagram update.

Kendall’s Instagram post came as a video. Fans of the star will have spotted that the look wasn’t a fully fresh one – The Inquisitr documented Kendall’s fully sheer and braless black shirt dress on her lunch date two days ago. While the chest-flashing finish may have made a fair few headlines from a paparazzi angle, Kendall herself had yet to chronicle the sexy look on her social media. Those wishing to see the sheer dress’ full potential should hit up The Inquisitr‘s report – Kendall’s video showed a little less, but it didn’t hold back.

Kendall’s video showed her exiting a building and looking happy, with the camera taking in her frame from the front, side, and back. The star appeared to give the cameras a wave. Plenty more paparazzi were crouching down in the street ahead of the model, as Kendall leaving a building is always big news.

The video seems to have amassed a staggering amount of views: over 8 million were clocked overnight.

Over 10,000 comments poured in.

“Come thru,” one fan wrote.

“DON’T LEAVE MEEEEEEE,” friend Scotty Cunha said, which was likely a reference to Kendall’s caption sending the Big Apple a bit of a goodbye.

Fans seemed to want to be with Kendall wherever she goes.

“I’m not there, but cya,” was a popular comment.

“Ok bye it was fun breathing the same air as you,” came from a New Yorker who will miss the model.

“I’ve watched this 26 times,” one fan announced.

Many other remarks came in praising the model for her beauty and style, although the odd fan did notice that Kendall hadn’t appeared in many runway shows over New York Fashion Week.

The post also brought in celebrity likes from actress Vanessa Hudgens and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

Kendall does seem to be able to rake in the engagement with her videos. A bikini video of Kendall acing the Bottle Cap Challenge in Greece earlier this year currently sits at over 30 million views. Fans wishing to see more of the model should give her Instagram a follow.