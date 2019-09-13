Taraji P. Henson Looks Flawless Rocking Hoop Earrings In Close-Up Selfie

Empire star Taraji P. Henson is always thrilling her 14.6 million Instagram followers with her gorgeous shots. The actress updates her page frequently, and isn’t afraid to share hilarious behind-the-scenes details from her life. She shares her experiences, her beauty looks, pictures of her adorable dog, an even the odd throwback or two.

In her latest post, Taraji kept things simple by sharing an artistic selfie that highlighted her gorgeous face. Taraji rocked a pair of large chunky hoop earrings with some gorgeous details, mixed in with some diamond studs and a gold chain necklace. All the gold accessories may look like too much on some women, but on Taraji, the look was flawless. The gold accentuated the warmth of her skin tone and popped against her jet black hair.

Taraji has been mixing up her hair a lot lately. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently attended the US Open to support tennis superstar Serena Williams. In that snap, she wore her hair natural in a lighter shade. The textured, voluminous look shut Instagram down as fans praised Taraji for embracing her natural locks.

In her latest post, Taraji’s hair was sleek and smooth. Her makeup was artfully done, with a strong brow, subtle cat eye to add a feline vibe to her eyes, and a berry lip. Her fans absolutely loved the post, and it received 118,000 likes within just eight hours.

Taraji kept the caption simple, and tagged R&B star Mary J. Blige as well as Simone I. Smith, who is a jewelry designer. Mary collaborated with Simone to launch Sister Love, a jewelry line with stunning products, including the hoops Taraji was wearing in the shot.

Simone re-posted the stunning selfie Taraji shared, and added the caption, “the FABULOUS Queen @tarajiphenson rocking the “Queen” hoops by @sisterlovemjb. Thank you for the #sisterlove Taraji.”

Taraji’s fans filled the comments section with compliments.

“Big hoops big heart,” one follower said.

“Happy belated Birthday to my forever queen! More fierce with every passing year!!!” another fan added.

“You are so beautiful you inspire me so much,” another fan said.

One follower commented, “Taraji, you slayed it!”

Taraji has always been the type of actress to support those she believes in and make her voice heard, so it’s not surprising that she wanted to promote the collaboration between two talented women by rocking a pair of hoops on Instagram.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if she continues sizzling with her natural hair, or if she’s going to go back to a sleek style for a while.