Thousands Offer Their Support To A Little Girl, Eva Love, Left In Critical Condition After A Fluke Accident

When 7-year-old Eva Love Sherbondy fell out of a golf cart and hit her head, she ended up in the intensive care unit in serious condition.

Eva Love Sherbondy is a 7-year-old girl from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. All who know her describe her as someone who exudes light, laughter, and joy. In August, Eva was riding in a golf cart with some friends when she fell out and hit her head. Despite the fact that she didn’t fall from very far, she hit her head hard enough to require emergency surgery for severe inflammation. Even though Eva’s condition has been described as bleak, her parents have not given up. They hope one day to be able to talk to their little girl again and watch her live life to the fullest as she did before, according to Channel 3000.

Eva’s mother Lindsay is the artist behind a small business titled Lindsay Letters. She often showcases her work on her Instagram page, which has over 280,000 followers. Shortly after her daughter’s accident, Lindsay reached out to her followers, requesting prayers. Within only a couple of days, people around the nation and even around the world were sharing Eva’s story and doing what they could to help the Sherbondy family during this difficult time. Lindsay’s fellow artistic friends began creating merchandise like hair bows, clothing, bracelets and other accessories with Eva’s name on them. The proceeds from these items will be donated to the GoFundMe page that has been created to support the Sherbondys with their medical bills and other needs during this time.

Due to the extent of her head injury, doctors have told Eva’s parents that she will likely remain in a vegetative state or suffer from brain damage forever. Nevertheless, the Sherbondys have clung to hope and faith that their daughter can beat the odds and that she can be healed through the power of prayer.

“Despite the earthly, medical, factual, logical perspective, we are just believing there’s a very significant miracle coming,” said Eva’s father, Dugan Sherbondy.

Eva’s name actually means “life,” and her father says she is as full of life as she can be.

“She is always laughing. You could hear her laugh from two football fields away. She just brings life wherever she goes,” he said.

Eva has already made astounding progress and is now able to breathe on her own despite the doctors expectations. She’s also opened her eyes.

As is often the case in regard to head injuries, it takes time for the brain to heal and for doctors to be able to determine what sort of life the patient will have in the future. Often, doctors are surprised. As was the case of the 6-year-old French boy who made headlines after being thrown 10 stories from a balcony, as The Inquisitr reported. The boy is making amazing progress, despite his extensive injuries.