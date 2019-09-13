Kylie Jenner Goes Naked Under Wet, See-Through Material In New ‘Playboy’ Photo

Kylie Jenner is Playboy‘s latest centerfold, and she’s leaving very little to the imagination when it comes to the photos in her spread.

People Magazine reports that a preview of Jenner’s photos have been released, and that in one snapshot the 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen completely naked as she lays in a bed under a thin, soaking wet piece of fabric. The garment is totally see-through and does very little to hide Jenner’s nude frame.

Her face can’t be seen in the picture, but her ample cleavage — which she covers with her hand — tiny waist, curvy booty, and lean legs are on full display in the photo.

The photos were taken by Jenner’s longtime personal photographer, Sasha Samsonova, and creatively directed by her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

Inside the pages of publication, Scott interviewed Jenner, asking her questions about their life together, her business endeavors, and future plans. They even talked about her as a mother to their daughter, Stormi Webster.

“I never thought that I would pose for Playboy, but I love the new covers. I love what playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea—that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images—I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision,” Jenner told Scott during the interview.

Later, Scott asked Jenner why she thinks their relationship works, and why it didn’t take them long to figure out that they were a good fit.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger,” Jenner answered.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenner first announced her collaboration with Playboy on her Instagram account, where she boasts over 146 million followers.

Jenner shared a photo of herself completely naked and snuggling up to Travis as her bare backside was on full display. Scott was shirtless in the photo and wore a pair of jeans. Jenner also wore a white cowboy hat and hid her face from the camera.

Of course, Jenner’s fans went wild over the photos and it seems that many could be rushing to buy the new issue of the magazine when it’s released.