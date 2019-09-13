Miley Cyrus’ Sister, Noah, Flaunts Curves In Red Panties & Crop Top

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, 19, isn’t shy about showing off her figure on social media. The young singer is often posting photos of herself in bikinis and crop tops, and this week was more the same as she posed in a pair of skimpy red panties on Instagram.

In the photo, which was posted to her Instagram story, Noah is seen standing in a room as she snaps a photo of herself wearing very little before bed. She rocks a white crop top with the image of her friend Tana Mongeau, whom she tagged in the picture, on it. She paired the tiny top with a pair of red lacy panties.

Noah revealed in the caption of the photo that she was sleeping in Tana’s shirt, adding an array of emoji.

The outfit flaunted Noah’s tiny waist, toned abs, ample bust, and curvy hips. The singer cropped half of her face out of the picture, but could be seen sporting pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lip. She also had her long, dark hair styled in straight strands that fell around her shoulders.

In the background of the photo, a brick wall could be seen, as well as a collection of Polaroid pictures.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah has been very open about her struggles with her mental health, and has taken to social media to tell her fans about it.

“Lately my minds been my enemy. ive been in a mental hell. my self confidence is destroyed. my anxiety and depression feel like theyre crushing me from the inside out. the mornings are the worst.. sometimes it feels almost impossible to get out of my bed… but im trying my best to get through this. im going through therapy and working hard to make myself happy again….my next single ‘Lonely’ coming in September is so so special. @rollothewriter and I captured every bit of my emotional battle in this song. if you dont understand me then you will very soon,” Noah wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram update.

Noah went on to thank her friends and family members for always being by her side and supporting her, adding that she wouldn’t have the strength to release new music if she didn’t have her loyal fans cheering her on.

Noah also stated that she believes that things will get better for her now that she’s moving forward in her life.