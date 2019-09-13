‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp’s Husband Edwin Arroyave Reacts To Pregnancy On Instagram

Edwin Arroyave shared a message and photo.

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave are expecting their third child together, the fourth for Arroyave, and according to Arroyave, their baby news is nothing short of a miracle.

On September 11, Arroyave, the CEO and founder of Skyline Security Management, took to his Instagram account, where he shared a photo of himself, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and their two kids, 6-year-old daughter Slate and 5-year-old son Cruz, and told his fans and followers that “life is full of miracles.”

In the photo, Mellencamp and Arroyave stood behind their two kids in matching striped pajamas as a balloon banner reading the word “Baby” was seen behind them.

As he announced his baby news to his online audience, Arroyave encouraged his followers to check out the latest issue of Us Weekly magazine, which included all the details about his wife’s pregnancy, as well as their reaction to the surprising news.

While chatting with the magazine on September 11, Mellencamp said that she went through in-vitro fertilization to conceive her first two children, but her third pregnancy was a complete surprise. That said, her children, especially her son, had been expressing interest in having a baby brother or sister for some time.

“When we told [Cruz], he was through the roof. So excited,” Mellencamp recalled.

In addition to the two children Arroyave shares with Mellencamp, Arroyave is also dad to 10-year-old Isabella, who he shares with a former partner.

According to Mellencamp, the kids are calling her third child “their baby” and have already picked out names for a boy or a girl.

In regard to her decision against undergoing another round of in-vitro fertilization in an effort to conceive her third child, Mellencamp told Us Weekly magazine that her husband, Arroyave, did not want her to go through the process again because it was so brutal on her body the first times around.

“It was so many rounds, but this time we really weren’t doing anything. I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! It was a complete surprise. I didn’t even know I was because I didn’t have a regular cycle,” Mellencamp admitted.

As The Inquisitr reported, Mellencamp’s co-star, Erika Jayne, was one of the first to congratulate her on her baby news and is already considering plans for her upcoming baby shower.

Mellencamp and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10.