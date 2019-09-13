Ariel Winter Exposes Bare Booty In Sexy Throwback Photo, Instagram Can’t Deal

Ariel Winter has grown up in the public eye and on fans’ television screens, but she’s not a little girl anymore. The Modern Family actress took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a stunning throwback photo of herself showing off some major skin.

In the sexy snapshot, Winter wears a black dress as she lays across a board in front of an iron gate. The dress is pulled up around her waist to expose her bare butt and lean legs.

The actress also put her tiny waist and toned arms on display in the photo and added some ultra sexy black fishnet heels to complete the ensemble.

Winter had her long, dark hair styled in loose strands that fell around her head and also rocked a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyeliner, and a vivid red lip color. She added a shimmering glow and pink blush on her cheeks to finish off the sexy glam style.

In the background of the snap, a clear, gray sky can be seen as well as ivy growing over Ariel’s head and green trees behind her.

Of course, fans could hardly handle the racy photo and immediately took to the comment section to share their love for Ariel.

“You are going to break the internet one day. So flawless,” one admirer wrote.

“Looking extremely [fire emoji] Lordy lordy,” another wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Winter is currently back to work filming the 11th and final season of Modern Family, which will begin airing on ABC this fall.

Recently, the actress spoke out about how much the job means to her, and how much she loves her fellow co-stars.

“I’m very lucky to have this job and to be employed, as a young actor in general or just as an actor. It’s really hard to continue to be employed but I’m employed with an amazing job and I work with amazing people that I love, that I’ve been working for ten years, so I would never not want to work with them. It’s an amazing job I’ve had for so many years and I would love to [keep going],” Ariel told Schon Magazine earlier this year.

Ariel also admitted that she believes her character, brainy middle child Alex Dunphy, is “great” and that she has really enjoyed stepping into her shoes over the past decade.

Since the series is coming to an end, it should be very interesting to see what Ariel Winter will do next in her career.