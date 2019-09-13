John Stamos Shocks Fans With Goth Look, Painted Black Fingernails In Instagram Selfie

The 'Fuller House' star's new look is surprising to fans.

John Stamos has a new look in his latest Instagram post, and it’s a far cry from the way he usually looks on the sitcom Fuller House. The Netflix star seemingly went “goth” for a new photo he posted to the social media site.

In the pic, which you can see below, Stamos, 56, is wearing a black turtleneck as he holds his phone to take a mirror selfie. But what is most noticeable is the actor’s painted black fingernails.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the post to remark on Stamos’ surprising new look. Several fans referred to Stamos as an “E boy,” a term often used on the social media app TikTok for guys who wear all black and paint their nails dark.

“UNCLE JESSE IS AN E-BOY,” one follower wrote, in reference to Stamos’ character on Fuller House.

“You’ve changed,” commented film producer Dana Brunetti.

Others compared Stamos to Johnny Depp—or even worse, Kris Jenner.

“Omg pleaseeee don’t paint ur nails again,” wrote one fan.

“When rock stars get bored with sharpies,” added another.

But not everyone hated Stamos’ new look. Comedian and television writer Whitney Cummings wrote, “I am all in on whatever this is.”

You can see John Stamos’ new Instagram photo below.

Of course, a look at Stamos’ caption sheds some light on his all-black look. Stamos tagged the photo #Royalties and noted he was in a “deep disguise.”

Deadline recently reported that Stamos is set to recur in Quibi’s new musical series Royalties. The series is a satirical take on the songwriters behind the world’s biggest musical hits. Stamos’ role on the show has not yet been announced, but each episode will feature real-life celebs portraying fictitious, over the top music stars.

Fans are used to Stamos’ usual rock star look from his teen heartthrob days as drummer Blackie Parrish on General Hospital. Even on the original Full House sitcom, his Uncle Jesse character fronted a band, Jesse and the Rippers. And who can forget all of his gigs with the Beach Boys?

In addition to Royalties, Stamos is set to shoot the final season of Fuller House. But the actor may have a limited role in the final episodes of the Netflix hit as his TV wife Lori Loughlin has reportedly been written out of the show due to her current legal woes amid the nationwide college scandal. Stamos has said he is still having trouble processing Loughlin’s role in the scandal, as The Inquisitr reported.