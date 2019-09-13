Bethenny Frankel Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Paul Bernon With Instagram Photo And Message

Bethenny Frankel began dating Paul Bernon after the August 2018 passing of Dennis Shields.

Bethenny Frankel and her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, just celebrated a relationship milestone.

As the former Real Housewives of New York City star focuses her attention on the clean-up and rescue efforts in the Bahamas, which was recently hit by Hurricane Dorian, she took some time out of her busy schedule to honor her romance with Bernon on Instagram.

“Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible. Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year!” Frankel wrote with a photo of herself and Bernon enjoying time on the water in Europe.

In response, Bernon thanked Frankel for giving him the best year of his life and told her he loves her.

Frankel began dating Bernon in September of last year, just weeks after her former boyfriend, the late Dennis Shields, was found dead of an apparent overdose at his condo at The Trump Tower in New York City. As fans will recall, Frankel and Shields had dated on and off for two years and at times, Shields was seen alongside Frankel on The Real Housewives of New York City.

According to reports, Shields had taken too much Oxycodone before his death.

Although Shields reportedly sent his housekeeper to the pharmacy to buy Narcan in hopes of reversing the overdose, she was unable to save him.

At the end of July, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankel and Bernon traveled to Europe to celebrate his birthday and during their trip, Frankel shared a series of photos of the two of them together and included a heartfelt message to her partner.

In her message, Frankel gushed over Bernon, telling him he is “a brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind, hilarious person” and applauding him for enriching her life immeasurably.

“You make me laugh to the point of tears… You embrace my life, my spirit, my daughter, my career, my goals, and my choices. The very few people who truly know you are the luckiest people in the world,” she said.

At the end of last month, after appearing in a full-time role during eight of The Real Housewives of New York City‘s 11 seasons, Frankel confirmed to Variety that she will not be participating in the show’s upcoming 12th season. Instead, she’s planning to focus her attention on her new deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett, which may have her back on the small screen sooner rather than later.