Angelina Jolie May Have Enlisted Son Maddox To Make Digs At Brad Pitt, Report Claims

Angelina Jolie may be using her oldest son as a proxy in her war with Brad Pitt, a new report claims.

This week, Maddox Jolie-Pitt opened up about his relationship with his dad in a rare and candid interview on the campus of his college, Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. As the New York Post’s Page Six noted, Maddox was asked if he expected dad Brad Pitt to visit him at college, a question that Maddox could not answer.

“Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening [with that],” Maddox replied.

When the interviewer asked Maddox if his relationship with his father was over for good, the teenager again couldn’t answer definitively. Now, some sources close to the couple think that the interview may have been all a ploy for Angelina to take a shot at her estranged husband. As the report noted, the interview was produced by the same company that arranged fake paparazzi photos with Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, in the lead-up to her royal wedding.

This allegation has led to speculation that the interview may not have been as unplanned as it was made to appear.

“Maddox seemed prepared for the interview,” an insider told Page Six. “He wasn’t trying to fend off the interviewer — so people in the industry think maybe it’s an effort by Jolie’s camp to stir things up, even though things have been relatively calm.”

As The Inquisitr had previously reported, the interview made waves at the time and led to some critical coverage of Brad Pitt. The report noted that Angelina’s decision to file for divorce came after Brad and Maddox had an altercation on a private plane, which ended up coming under FBI investigation amid allegations that it became physical. While Pitt was cleared through the investigation, his relationship with Maddox has reportedly deteriorated.

A source later told In Touch Weekly that the relationship was never repaired before Maddox headed off to college.

Loading...

“All the kids are close to Brad apart from Maddox who keeps his distance — he’s never really gotten over the whole flight incident and is so protective of his mom. Despite Brad’s attempts to make amends, their relationship sadly won’t ever be the same,” the source claimed.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remain locked in divorce proceedings, with the pair reportedly struggling to work out details of custody and how to split up their assets.