Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Squeezes Into Too-Tight Bodysuit & Instagram Goes Crazy

Pamela Alexandra is not one to hold back when it comes to making her Instagram followers drool over her enviable curves as she stuns in barely-there outfits, swimsuits, and lingerie. On Friday, the model took to the popular social media platform to drive her followers crazy once again in a tiny, impossibly tight bodysuit.

In the snap, the 29-year-old poses for the camera in her dining room. She wears a nude-colored bodysuit and nothing else. The plunging neckline of the leotard leaves her busty chest on display while the tight-fitting form emphasizes her small waist and ample hips. The bodysuit also leaves plenty of skin around her pelvic area on display as it cuts in at her hips.

The model completed the look with her normally curly blonde hair worn straight to her shoulders. She added a face full of makeup, including thick black eyeliner, mascara, and pink, glossy lips. As she poses unsmiling at the camera, she lifts one hand to the necklace around her neck while resting the other behind her on the table. She bends one knee and perches that foot on tiptoe, while cocking her other hip to the side.

In the caption of the post, Pamela tells her followers that the type of bodysuit that she’s wearing in the snap can be uncomfortable at times but that it’s a whole other subject.

Her 2.5 million followers went crazy for the sexy photo, leaving close to 100,000 likes in the first day of it being posted and more than 2,000 comments in which they drooled over the model’s enviable figure and expressed how much they loved and admired her.

“Good god almighty,” one Instagram user wrote simply, following up with two heart-eyed emoji.

“Daaaammm, your gorgeous,” another follower commented, also choosing the heart-eyed emoji to emphasize how much they loved the model and her look.

A separate post from the day before features Pamela in the exact same bodysuit but striking a different pose for the camera. Instead of standing in front of the dining room table, the model perches on the edge of the couch with her side turned towards the camera and one foot underneath her. With one arm stretched up and cradling her head from behind, the model’s fans get the perfect view of her ample and curvy backside in addition to her busty chest.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Instagram bombshell makes a lot of money by sharing sponsored posts in which she models outfits and garments from plus-size fashion lines. Experts estimate that with the amount of followers she has, Pamela can live a very comfortable lifestyle by continuing to share sponsored posts on her page.