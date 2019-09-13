Wendy Williams Flaunts Major Cleavage In Black Floral Dress

There’s still a few more days until the new season of The Wendy Williams show begins, so the host is holding over fans with an appearance in New York City — and a major glimpse at her cleavage.

Williams traveled to the set of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday to promo her upcoming season, but made waves before she ever hit the air. As The Daily Mail noted, Williams arrived at the Manhattan studio showing off her ample cleavage in a full-length floral dress.

“Flashing a big beaming smile, Williams looked to be the picture of confidence when she stepped out of her SUV and into the bustling street in the black long-sleeve number,” the report noted. “The piece, which had three big white flowers on the right side, hugged her upper body and was cinched in at the waist.”

Wendy also shared some glimpses of the outfit on her show’s official Instagram page, where she posted a black-and-white snap of herself talking with Meyers and the other guest, former Attorney General Eric Holder. In another picture, Wendy gave fans a glimpse of the blue dress that she actually wore during her appearance, which also showed off plenty of cleavage.

The picture was a huge hit with Wendy’s fans, who thought that the television host was looking fantastic.

“Looking confident, strong beautiful and most importantly powerful,” one fan commented.

“Wendy looking all kinds of FABULOUS,” another wrote.

As The Inquisitr reported, the appearance came after a period of uncertainty for Williams. The television host revealed earlier this year that she had checked herself into a sober house after a recent relapse, and has been open about her struggles with cocaine and prescription pills. This all came as Wendy’s husband, Hunter, was allegedly stepping out on her and eventually welcomed a baby with his mistress, leading Wendy to file for divorce and fire Hunter as the executive producer of her show.

Late this summer, rumors circulated that her show could be going off the air after the upcoming season, with Pop Culture reporting that some staff members were already planning what they would do next after the show was gone.

“They are all well aware that all they have is Season 11 left, that’s guaranteed, but until [production company] Debmar-Mercury announces that they are renewing additional seasons beyond the next season, some staff have begun searching for jobs,” the insider added.

The Wendy Williams Show will be back for Season 11 on September 16. What happens beyond that remains unknown.