Jennifer Lopez Spills Big Baby News To Hoda Kotb

Jennifer Lopez spilled some big baby news to Today Show host Hoda Kotb while visiting the newswoman’s Sirius XM radio show during a town hall on September 10. But is her fiance Alex Rodriguez on board with her surprising plans for their future?

During the interview, Kotb directly asked the Hustlers star if she would like to have more children. The superstar singer, actress, and dancer, who just turned 50-years-old responded, “Yeah!”

This apparently came as a surprise to her fiance, former New York Yankees superstar shortstop Alex Rodriguez, who spoke to Kotb the following day.

Rodriguez appeared on Today shortly after Lopez’ big reveal and appeared a bit surprised by his fiancee’s admission. He appeared startled by the news as he quipped to Kotb, “Interesting. That’s a lot to unpack!”

He then appeared to soften his tone, remarking to Kotb, who recently adopted her second child, “Hoda, I think honestly you’ve inspired her. And I see how happy you are. I think she may want to follow in her footsteps.”

Kotb is a mother to daughters Hayley Joy and Hope Catherine.

Lopez is a mother to two children, twins Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony. Rodriguez also has two children, Ella and Natasha, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been inseparable since they first became romantically involved in 2017. The couple announced their engagement on March 9 of this year.

“I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice,'” the singer told People Magazine about their blended families.

Rodriguez also revealed to People within the same interview that the children had become best friends and it was a joy to watch their relationship grow.

Loading...

Lopez recalled to People Magazine when she first learned she was pregnant with Max and Emme that it was the most amazing feeling in the world knowing she had conceived. She explained that she was having her hair and makeup done when she realized she felt a “flutter” and that she had “life” inside her.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Rodriguez teased a destination wedding for the couple, stating that invitees should bring passports for the nuptials during an appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke on September 10. The couple has not yet publicly revealed an official date for their wedding.

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie, Hustlers, is in theaters now.