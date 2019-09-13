Cheryl Burke Drops Major Hint About Her Secret ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partner

The popular pro dancer has a preferred 'type' of partner.

Cheryl Burke is dropping a clue about her top-secret Dancing With the Stars partner. The pro dancer, who won the mirrorball trophy in back to back seasons in 2006, told Us Weekly her new partner for Season 28 is the type of partner she prefers to be teamed up with.

While Burke can’t reveal the name of her celebrity partner, she is happy with the man she has been paired up with this season.

“I guess you could say from his job, from his occupation … he understands and he gets it. So I always prefer these types of people, let’s put it that way.”

Burke did say her partner’s job requires the duo to travel outside of the Los Angeles area where the Dancing With the Stars studio rehearsals take place. The newlywed dancer also admitted her partner “is not based in Los Angeles” and that he’s a hard worker who’s “full of personality.” The mystery man also isn’t afraid to tell Burke that she’s too strict.

Dancing With the Stars fans have been patiently waiting for the pro-celebrity pairings, which won’t be revealed until the Season 28 premiere as previously reported by The Inquisitr. What is known is that Burke will be paired with one of these male celebrities: Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis, actor Kel Mitchell, former NBA star Lamar Odom, actor James Van Der Beek, and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

While Burke is currently teamed with her preferred type of contestant, that wasn’t only the case.

According to TMZ, Burke once issued a rant about her former DWTS partner, Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering. Burke admitted the actor was the worst partner she ever worked with on Dancing With the Stars.

In a podcast interview, Burke made it clear she didn’t get along with the actor despite the fact that they made it to the semi-finals in Season 4 of ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition. The pro dancer said it was torture spending up to 10 hours per day, seven days a week with the Sharknado star.

“I was like crying to the execs, ‘Is there any way to just eliminate us?’ and they’re like ‘We can’t do that.’ And I swear to God every time I’d ask, we just kept going. We lasted until the end.”

Burke’s opinion of Ziering was brought up on the recent BH90210 reboot as Ziering and his co-stars went down a checklist of who might hate them. In the hilarious scene, Ziering referred to Burke as Cheryl “Berserk.”

Cheryl Burke won the DWTS mirrorball trophy with Drew Lachey in Season 2 and Emmitt Smith in Season 3. Will she get another one in Season 28?

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres on Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. on ABC.