Kim Kardashian Battled Against Depressive Thoughts After Testing Positive For Lupus Antibodies

Kim Kardashian battled thoughts of depression after testing positive for Lupus antibodies explained the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The reality star and beauty mogul revealed that she was experiencing thoughts of sadness after learning of her diagnosis but quickly pulled herself from that headspace and tried to find the positive in a difficult situation.

The mother of four children; North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, whom she shares with husband Kanye West, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that dealing with her health issues and running both a busy household and a business felt at times to be a lot to handle.

“When you do have a diagnosis, or you get tested for something and you get a result that you weren’t expecting, you definitely get in your head and for a second you kinda get this little depression of, like, ‘OK, what are all of the possibilities that can happen? What’s my life gonna look like? I really wanna be active for my kids.’ And so it triggers something,” Kardashian said to ET.

She then continued by explaining that “No matter what’s going on in your life, you can take that time to grieve for a second… and then figure out how to be positive about it because it’s not going to change. There’s no point in being depressed and staying in that headspace, but I felt it for a minute.”

Kardashian also noted that with the right medication and taking better care of herself, her condition appears to be improving.

The KUWTK star also told the entertainment news network that she did not reveal to her children how she was feeling, choosing not to burden them with any unnecessary information regarding her health. Rather, she found ways to work around any flare-ups she might have been feeling so the children did not know that their mother might not have been feeling one hundred percent at any given time.

The Inquisitr recently reported that a blood test led to a list of possible illnesses for the reality star, including Lupus. Kardashian had been experiencing symptoms which included swollen joints, headaches, and general fatigue. This led her to see a physician to determine the cause of her symptoms. Kardashian’s physician, Dr. Daniel Wallace, explained that the reality star’s antibodies were positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis, as reported by E! News.

Kardashian has had a few health scares in recent years, including psoriasis and a pregnancy-related condition called placenta accreta, which occurs when a woman’s placenta implants too deeply in the uterine wall.

Kim Kardashian recently debuted a line of makeup with model Winnie Harlow for a collection which includes eyeshadow, highlighter, and lip gloss. The reality star is also continuing her law studies in the hopes of someday practicing law like her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! Entertainment Television.