Kelsea Ballerini Shares Hilariously Unfortunate Wedgie Swimsuit Photo

Even Carrie Underwood is commenting on Kelsea's not-so-flattering snap.

Kelsea Ballerini is showing off her sense of humor with a hilarious new swimsuit photo shared to her Instagram account this week. The stunning country singer proved that she most definitely knows how to laugh at herself as she posted the snap that had her pulling down the bottom of her backless one-piece during a trip to the beach.

In the photo, Kelsea could be seen adjusting her black bathing suit to correct a wedgie as a paparazzo snapped the very candid photo of her while she looked off to the side with the blue ocean in front of her. The star paired her dark one-piece with a baby pink baseball cap and a gold chain necklace around her neck as she had her hand pretty close to her booty.

But while the snap maybe wasn’t the most flattering of the 26-year-old “Miss Me More” singer, she proved to her 1.8 million followers in the caption that she’s most definitely not afraid to laugh at herself, even joking that the rogue paparazzo helped her to “pick [her] battles.”

Ballerini actually posted the hilarious photo in celebration of her 26th birthday, which she celebrated on September 12.

Fans voiced their praise for the star in the comments section as she showed off her funny side, with many sharing their appreciation after seeing Ballerini not taking herself too seriously.

“This caption is everything,” one fan commented on the swimwear snap. Another then wrote, “Gotta do whatcha gotta do girl!! The girls of the world understand!!”

A third person added, “Hahahahaha I just love you.”

Even fellow country star Carrie Underwood got in on the action, as she left her own hilarious comment on Kelsea’s birthday swimsuit snap.

“Well, what were you supposed to do??? Leave it up there?,” the mom of two asked, adding the hashtag #VeggiesNotWedgies.

Underwood then continued, “PS: I thought way too long and hard about a good hashtag and this was the best I could come up with” alongside a shrugging emoji.

The unflattering swimsuit photo was seemingly taken earlier this year, as The Inquisitr previously shared snaps of the gorgeous and talented star sporting the same black one-piece during a trip to Tulum, Mexico, with her husband Morgan Evans back in April.

Kelsea also shared her own vacation snaps with her fans via her Instagram account as she enjoyed the sunshine south of the border.

But it probably won’t come as too much of a surprise to fans of the “Peter Pan” singer to see her showing herself in not the most flattering way on her social media.

Ballerini previously clapped back at a body shamer last year after they commented on one of her social media posts “Lose some weight” following her performance at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I’m not responding to this to give you attention because you don’t deserve that,” she hit back in part, per Just Jared Jr.

Kelsea then added, “I’m responding because I am a healthy, normal chick which I pride myself on and work hard for, and want other young girls to see that and know that ‘skinny’ is not always the goal.” She then called the person thinking they had any right to comment on her body “disgusting” before telling them that she was “going to get a burger.”