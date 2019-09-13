NBA Rumors: Joakim Noah Reportedly Preparing To Work Out For Clippers

Last month, Joakim Noah was one of three veteran centers — along with Dwight Howard and Marreese Speights — rumored to be on the Los Angeles Lakers’ radar as they tried to find a replacement for the injured DeMarcus Cousins, as previously noted by The Inquisitr. But with the Lakers choosing to sign Howard after negotiating a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, both Speights and Noah remain free agents, with the former having last played in the NBA in the 2017-18 season and the latter fresh off his own stint with the Grizzlies in 2018-19.

It might not be much longer, however, before Noah finds a new home in the NBA, as a new report from Fansided’s Clipperholics blog suggests. According to the publication, Noah’s father, retired tennis star Yannick Noah, appeared on the Super Moscato Show and said in his native French that his son plans to try his luck with the Los Angeles Clippers and work out with the team, which currently has one available roster spot.

Per Clipperholics, the Clippers have “coveted” Noah for quite some time, as the team is looking for depth at center behind expected starter Montrezl Harrell. The outlet noted that neither Harrell nor second-stringer Ivica Zubac are known for their defensive ability in the low post, despite the fact that the former averaged 1.3 blocks per game in the 2018-19 campaign. As further pointed out, Noah could potentially give the Clippers a solid veteran leader who can come off the bench and help out on the defensive end “in spot minutes.”

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

In an NBA career that has spanned 12 seasons so far, Noah has averaged 8.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free-throw line, per Basketball-Reference. Once a feared defensive player during his time with the Chicago Bulls, Noah’s production has mostly declined in recent seasons, though he did average 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in just 16.5 minutes per game for the Grizzlies in 2018-19, marking a bit of a career resurgence after an injury-riddled two-year stint with the New York Knicks.

Although Noah could be a solid addition to a Clippers team that is expected to contend for an NBA championship behind newly-acquired superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, ClutchPoints cautioned that the new update on the former University of Florida big man might be best taken with a grain of salt. The publication noted that the information on Noah’s purported plans to work out with the Clippers came from an immediate family member, as opposed to one of the “usual” NBA rumor sources.