Lily Allen Stuns In Lace Underwear & Silk Kimono At London Fashion Week

Lily Allen is one of the many stars attending London Fashion Week this week.

The “Hard Out Here” songstress was spotted attending the Welcome to the World of Agent Provocateur event last night in London, U.K., and rocked a silky number, per The Daily Mail.

In a series of posts shared to her Instagram, Allen wore a pink-and-black kimono pajama-style dressing gown with a black lace bra underneath. She paired it with see-through black tights and chunky heels, which can be seen on The Daily Mail. The brunette beauty owned a short curly bob with a fringe and accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces and rings.

Within a matter of hours, Lily’s posts racked up thousands of likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“I don’t know how to deal with this photo,” one user wrote.

“How do u suit every haircut it is an injustice,” another shared.

“You stupendously attractive human you,” a third mentioned.

“Beautiful as always Lily,” a fourth fan commented.

“One hot mama,” a fifth follower insisted.

Allen is no stranger to killing it in the world of fashion. In July, she won a South Bank Sky Arts Award for her critically acclaimed fourth studio album, No Shame, and wore an eye-catching pink dress to collect the award, which The Inquisitr reported. Previous winners of the prestigious award include Kate Bush and Stormzy. Fans were quick to mention that she looked like a throwback of herself when she first burst onto the music scene.

In 2006, Lily released her debut single, “Smile,” which topped the U.K. singles chart. After the release of her debut studio album, Alright, Still, Allen cemented herself as one of the U.K.’s biggest females.

According to Official Charts, she has achieved three No. 1 singles, — “Smile,” “The Fear,” and “Somewhere Only We Know” — two No. 1 albums — It’s Not Me, It’s You and Sheezus, and a total of 10 top 10 singles in the U.K.

Her latest release, No Shame, became her fourth album to enter the top 10, peaking at No. 8. To date, all her albums have entered the top 10 in her home country.

She has collaborated with the likes of Mark Ronson, Common, Pink, and Professor Green, to name a few.

Last year, she released her first book, My Thoughts Exactly. The memoir was a success and became a Sunday Times bestseller, which she shared with her 5.5 million Twitter followers.

