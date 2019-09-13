Carrie Underwood Wows In Short Shorts & Thigh-High Boots In Los Angeles

Carrie put her world-famous legs on display as she rocked the Staples Center stage.

Carrie Underwood was showing off her world-famous legs as she hit the stage in Los Angeles for the latest stop on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” on September 12. The uber-talented star put her seriously fit and toned legs on full display alongside her insanely powerful vocals as she performed for the thousands-strong crowd at the Staples Center.

In new photos posted across Carrie’s official social media accounts, the gorgeous 36-year-old mom of two showed off her body confidence and all her hard work bouncing back after baby after she and husband Mike Fisher welcomed son Jacob into the world in January. Underwood rocked a pair of embellished short black shorts which she paired with a sparkly black top with mesh sleeves.

She completed her sassy rock chick performance costume with a pair of thigh-high bedazzled black boots that perfectly highlighted her toned legs, while the new snaps showed her doing what she does best, rocking out as she entertained the crowd with her guitar skills.

The “Southbound” singer shared multiple snaps from the latest show across her accounts, including two more as she strummed her guitar in her fierce all-black look and another showing her belting out one of her hits in a sparkly silver mini dress and a pair of glittery boot heels.

In the caption, Carrie – who The Inquisitr reported recently shared the sweetest new photo of her 4-year-old son Isaiah with fans – gave a big “thank you” to all those who came out to the show at L.A’s Staples Centre while also calling them an “amazing crowd.”

And it seems as though fans most definitely enjoyed the show, as many took to social media to share their praise for the gorgeous star as she hit the stage in California.

QUEEN! — Heather Thompson (@hmarie0117) September 13, 2019

Looking fierce, Carrie!! See ya soon in Philly!!???????? — Wendy (@WendyARlee) September 13, 2019

@carrieunderwood I was there tonight! You were amazing.. what a show!! Thank you ???? — Jade (@Jade77706066) September 13, 2019

THANK YOU CARRIE!!! You were AMAZING!!! ????❤️???? — Tania Montoya (@Tania_Montoya_) September 13, 2019

Underwood’s “Cry Pretty Tour 360” just picked back up earlier this week after the star took a brief hiatus over the summer, enjoying some downtime with her family after heading to the U.K. for her first ever British tour – which included a performance at the legendary Glastonbury festival – in June and July.

The Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure wear designer returned to the stage in San Diego on September 10, where she once again dazzled the crowd not only with her insanely powerful vocals but with her glamorous stage attire.

As The Inquisitr also reported earlier this week, Carrie sizzled in a pair of see-through fishnet pants which she paired with skimpy black shorts in photos she posted online that displayed another of her sparkly tour costumes.

The singer previously teased that the outfits for her latest tour would be full of rhinestones while speaking to CMT last year.

“There are so many variables, like what is comfortable to wear onstage, what can be changed into and out of quickly and then how many rhinestones will fit on it because that’s a big process,” Underwood said at the time, admitting that she hadn’t done too much costume-wise at the time because she was still pregnant with her son.

“There are hours spent — not by me, thankfully — but there’s a lot of love and time spent on gluing teeny-tiny rhinestones onto outfits,” Carrie added.