‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: Fans React To ‘Thrown’ HOH Win After Lame 10-Minute Endurance Competition

The crucial Final 4 Head of Household comp ended before it even got going.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Week 12 Head of Household Competition on Big Brother 21.

Big Brother live feed viewers got an eyeful just 10 minutes after the live episode of the CBS reality show ended on Thursday. As The Inquisitr reported, the crucial Final 4 Head of Household competition ended just as fast as it began. Now, fans of the long-running reality show are reacting to the surprising winner of what appears to be a thrown competition.

Cinema Blend detailed the quick HOH comp that had competitors Cliff Hogg, Nicole Anthony, and Holly Allen standing on discs on a rope swing in the backyard while crashing into a foam truck. Last week’s HOH, Jackson Michie, was not eligible to compete.

The HOH competition ended in just 10 minutes. Cliff was the first to go down, the results of his bad knee, just after the live show’s ending credits rolled on CBS. Live feed watchers reportedly got switched to “fish tank” view before the feeds returned a few minutes later to show a Holly toweling off after falling from the rope. That left Nicole Anthony as the HOH winner.

Big Brother Network notes that the competition, which started just after 6:50 p.m. Big Brother time and was over by 7:01 p.m., should have been an easy win for Holly, who rocked a rope comp with the Pose In Ivy game earlier this season.

Tommy Bracco and Holly Allen play the HOH Comp "Pose In Ivy" on the fourth live Big Brother eviction show.
It wasn’t long before Big Brother fans hit Twitter to comment on the disappointingly short HOH competition and to call out Holly for allegedly throwing the comp to Nicole as part of the deal to keep her over Tommy Bracco during the eviction vote.

Fans had mixed feelings on the alleged thrown comp, with some praising Nicole for cutting such a deal, and others saying Holly deserves to go home for making such a stupid move so late in the game. You can see the viewer reaction below.

Throwing competitions is nothing new on Big Brother, but it would be a foolish move during Final 4 week no matter what kind of deals have been cut. Now, HOH Nicole has her chance to take a major shot at the showmance (Jackson and Holly) and possibly get competition beast Jackson out for good.

Fans will have to tune in to Big Brother on Sunday to see how this plays out and find out which two houseguests Nicole puts on the nomination block. The Power of Veto winner will then determine the Final 3.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.